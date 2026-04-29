Test Triangle Launches First Atlassian Marketplace App

Test Triangle Launches First App on Atlassian Marketplace, Marking Major Product Milestone

This launch represents a significant evolution for Test Triangle. With N-Level Cascade, we are now extending that expertise into building native solutions that solve real operational challenges.” — Paul Guy

DUBLIN, IRELAND, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Test Triangle , a global IT consulting and technology solutions provider, today announced the launch of its first application on the Atlassian Marketplace . This milestone marks the company’s strategic expansion from consulting and services into product innovation within the Atlassian ecosystem.The newly launched app, N-Level Cascade , is designed to enhance workflow efficiency and governance within Atlassian tools such as Jira and Jira Service Management. By enabling advanced hierarchical automation and structured approvals, the app addresses a growing need among enterprise teams for scalable and controlled workflow management.“This launch represents a significant evolution for Test Triangle,” said Paul Guy, Marketing Director. “We have long supported organisations through Atlassian consulting and implementation. With N-Level Cascade, we are now extending that expertise into building native solutions that solve real operational challenges.”The Atlassian Marketplace is a rapidly growing ecosystem with thousands of apps and partners worldwide, enabling organisations to extend the capabilities of tools like Jira and Confluence. By introducing its first app, Test Triangle joins a global network of developers delivering innovative add-ons to improve team productivity and collaboration.The move aligns with Test Triangle’s broader strategy to deliver end-to-end digital transformation solutions, combining consulting, implementation, and now product development. The company specialises in areas including DevOps, quality engineering, IT service management (ITSM), and custom software development, serving industries such as finance, healthcare, retail, and technology.The launch also reflects increasing demand for tailored solutions within the Atlassian ecosystem, where organisations seek more flexible and integrated tools to manage complex workflows and scale operations effectively.

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