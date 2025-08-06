Test Triangle Announces Strategic Partnership with Alemba to Expand Global Reach

Test Triangle Enters Strategic Partnership with Alemba to Deliver Leading ITSM Solutions

Test Triangle is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Alemba. Through this collaboration, we will offer Alemba Service Manager as part of our services

We are constantly seeking innovative technologies that empower our clients to stay ahead in the digital landscape and Alemba offers a modern ITSM platform complementing our growth digital strategy. ” — Praveen Madire, CEO Test Triangle

DUBLIN, IRELAND, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Test Triangle Enters Strategic Partnership with Alemba to Deliver Leading ITSM SolutionsTest Triangle is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Alemba, a global leader in enterprise-grade IT Service Management (ITSM) solutions. Through this collaboration, Test Triangle will offer Alemba Service Manager (ASM) as part of our expanding portfolio of digital transformation services.With a strong presence in Ireland, India, and other key markets, Test Triangle is well-positioned to deliver ASM to organisations seeking to modernise and streamline their IT and enterprise service management operations. This partnership supports our mission to provide innovative, scalable solutions that drive real business value for our clients.“At Test Triangle, we are constantly seeking innovative technologies that empower our clients to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving digital landscape,” said Praveen Madire, CEO of Test Triangle. “Alemba Service Manager offers a modern, flexible ITSM platform that complements our digital transformation strategy. We’re excited to introduce this solution to our customers across Ireland, India, and beyond.”Alemba brings over 25 years of experience in service management and a reputation for powerful, user-friendly software. The partnership enables Test Triangle to strengthen its ITSM capabilities and help clients maximise the value of their technology investments."We’re excited to welcome Test Triangle into our growing partner network," said Emily Taggart, General Manager of Alemba. "Their reputation as a trusted consulting partner and their extensive reach in Ireland and India make them an ideal match for Alemba as we continue to expand our globalfootprint."The partnership is now live, and both companies are actively working together to bring Alemba Service Manager to new enterprise customers worldwide.About Test Triangle Test Triangle is a specialist IT consulting firm providing services across software testing, DevOps, application development, and ITSM. With a global client base and strong operations in Ireland and India, Test Triangle is known for delivering high-impact technology solutions with speed and precision.About Alemba Alemba is a global provider of enterprise-grade IT Service Management solutions. With over 25 years of industry experience, Alemba offers flexible and powerful ITSM software designed to drive digital transformation.

