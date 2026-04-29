GrowthArc Earns Snowflake Cortex Code Preferred Partner Badge

Cortex Code Preferred Partner Badge GrowthArc Snowflake

Recognized for expertise in leveraging Cortex Code, Snowflake's AI-powered coding agent, to deliver enterprise AI outcomes at scale

What we have built is not just a technical practice but a repeatable delivery model that gets enterprise customers from requirement to outcome faster than any other approach available today.” — Rijun Chokshi, Co-Founder & Managing Partner at GrowthArc

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GrowthArc , a professional services firm specializing in data and AI transformation, today announced it has earned the Snowflake Cortex Code Preferred Partner Badge for 2026, one of a select group of partners globally to receive this recognition.The badge is awarded to partners who demonstrate verified, production-grade expertise with Cortex Code across multiple use cases and customer environments. For enterprise buyers, it serves as a reliable signal that a partner has the depth of capability and operational maturity to deliver at scale, not just in controlled engagements but consistently across their portfolio.Across its customer base, the results are tangible. Data transformation work that previously took weeks of manual effort is now in production within days. Governance and compliance coverage, spanning PII discovery, access controls, and security policies, goes live in minutes rather than days, saving teams 15 to 20 engineering hours per audit cycle. And business users are getting answers from enterprise data in plain language, without needing to go back to engineering every time."Cortex Code changes the development math for our customers. It is native to Snowflake, context-aware, and production-ready. What we have built is not just a technical practice but a repeatable delivery model that gets enterprise customers from requirement to outcome faster than any other approach available today. This badge reflects that depth," said Rijun Chokshi, Co-Founder & Managing Partner at GrowthArc.GrowthArc's delivery model is built to scale consistently across engagements. By running Cortex Code , engineering teams spend less time managing tools and more time delivering. What the team learns on one client engagement gets built back into the practice, so every subsequent deployment moves faster and lands with greater precision.“A strong partner ecosystem is critical to helping customers turn AI potential into real business outcomes. said Kayle McBride, VP, GSI and Americas Alliances at Snowflake.” GrowthArc has demonstrated the ability to apply Cortex Code in production environments, accelerating development cycles while maintaining the governance and reliability enterprises expect. This recognition reflects their commitment to delivering scalable, repeatable results for customers on Snowflake.”For customers, that means faster time to value and less execution risk, wherever they are in their Snowflake journey. As enterprise demand for production-ready AI continues to grow, GrowthArc is expanding its Cortex Code practice to meet customers at every stage, from getting the data foundation right through to running AI workflows that operate without manual intervention across core business operations.About GrowthArcGrowthArc helps growth-focused enterprises scale profitably through architecture-led data and AI transformation. Serving customers across industries worldwide, the firm brings deep platform expertise and a proven delivery model to help organizations move from AI experimentation to production impact.

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