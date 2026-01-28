GrowthArc strengthens Enterprise AI delivery by expanding its Bangalore Center of Excellence

GrowthArc's Co-founders inaugurating the AI Lab GrowthArc's Bangalore Team GrowthArc team members at the expanded Bangalore Center of Excellence

GrowthArc opens AI Lab in Bangalore to help global enterprises transform AI investments into measurable business outcomes through architecture-led solutions

Enterprises need architectures that turn AI technology and platforms into business outcomes. This facility positions us to deliver that at scale.” — Rijun Chokshi

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GrowthArc , a global business technology solutions firm HQ in Silicon Valley, California, USA, specializing in Enterprise AI solutions, today inaugurated an expanded Bangalore Center of Excellence. The new office features a dedicated AI Lab designed to accelerate business value realization for global enterprises. Co-founders Sunil Krishnareddy and Venkat Ramasubban inaugurated the modern collaborative workspace, two years after the company was founded in 2024.AI Lab Drives Customer Co-InnovationThe new AI Lab serves as GrowthArc's innovation hub for developing industry-specific AI solutions with marquee customers across Software, Semiconductor, Consumer Packaged Goods, Insurance, and Healthcare sectors."Most enterprises struggle not with AI technology, but in architecting reliable outcome," said Venkat Ramasubban, Co-Founder & Managing Partner. "Our AI Lab powers GrowthArc’s AI product innovation, helping us solve real customer problems through our Business Technology Blueprint framework ."The facility is designed for cross-functional AI teams working globally.Proven Impact Across Enterprise FunctionsGrowthArc has delivered measurable outcomes for over 20 enterprise customers globally."This expansion doubles our collaboration space capacity and execution velocity for our customers’ needs," said Sunil Krishnareddy, Co-Founder & Managing Partner. "Bangalore gives us access to deep expertise in AI, data engineering, and enterprise architecture, critical for building AI products and solutions."The AI Lab has already produced over 30 production-ready use cases spanning sales operations, customer success, finance, and strategic planning, available through ArcAI Studio.Market Validation and Growth TrajectoryThe rapid expansion reflects strong market demand for specialized expertise in Enterprise AI."The market validated our thesis faster than expected," said Rijun Chokshi, Co-Founder & Managing Partner. "Enterprises need architectures that turn AI technology and platforms into business outcomes. This facility positions us to deliver that at scale."About GrowthArcGrowthArc is a global business technology solutions firm founded in Jan 2024 to help growth-focused enterprises scale profitably through architecture-led blueprints, intelligent platforms, and AI technologies. The firm maintains strategic partnerships with Snowflake, Salesforce, Workato, AccelQ, and Celonis, and operates a workforce certified across its technology ecosystem.Founded by technology veterans with decades of experience in Silicon Valley, GrowthArc solutions span three core areas: AI for Enterprise (agentic systems and AI operations), Data for AI (data engineering and management), and Intelligent Applications (modernization and smart workflows).For more information, visit www.growtharc.com or contact hello@growtharc.com.

