Surcheros Goes Big with 5x Rewards Points This Cinco de Mayo

Rewards Members enjoy 5x the points with their favorite Fresh-Mex meals on May 5

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Surcheros , a community favorite rooted in bold flavors and Southern hospitality, turns up the flavor this Cinco de Mayo. On May 5, Rewards Members celebrate big and earn 5x points on every purchase at participating locations, making every bite even more rewarding.Members typically earn 10 points per dollar, but on Cinco de Mayo, they earn 50 points for every $1 spent, accelerating rewards with every Fresh-Mex favorite.“Our loyal guests dine with us once or twice a week, not just on holidays,” said Luke Christian, Founder and CEO of Surcheros. “Cinco de Mayo gives us the perfect opportunity to thank them for that loyalty by significantly increasing points for the day.”Enjoy the Cinco de Mayo 5x points offer all day on May 5, valid for all menu items, including catering orders you place online through the app or website. Dig into fan favorites like grilled burritos, tacos, quesadillas, burrito bowls, and fresh salads, or explore options from The Lil’ Ones menu for younger guests.For those celebrating at home or in smaller groups, Surcheros also offers a convenient Take Home Taco Kit, available in 8 or 12 taco options. Each kit includes tortillas, your choice of chicken or ground beef, shredded cheese, iceberg lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, Surcheros sauce, mild salsa, white cheese dip, and chips, making it easy to bring the Surcheros experience to any gathering.We make every meal to order with premium grilled meats and a wide variety of fresh toppings and signature sauces, so you can customize your perfect plate.Not a Rewards Member yet? Sign up for free through the Surcheros app to start earning points and enjoying exclusive offers. The app is available for download on the App Store and Google Play.For more information about Surcheros, including locations and menu, visit www.surcheros.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram @Surcheros.About SurcherosLuke Christian launched Surcheros in 2007 with a simple formula in mind: combine bold Tex-Mex flavors with the Southern hospitality of his youth.Each meal is custom made to order. Guests can build burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, salads, and more by choosing from freshly grilled meats and a wide selection of toppings and signature sauces. The family-friendly menu also offers meals for the Lil' Ones with their kids menu and catering options for groups of 10 or more.Surcheros is pleased to serve guests throughout the southeast and looks forward to continued expansion. In 2025, Surcheros earned a spot on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers list, further validating its growing momentum and commitment to excellence.Interested in joining the Surcheros family? Learn more at www.surcheros.com/franchising

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.