Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop Expands St. Louis Footprint with New Creve Coeur Location

Creve Coeur Store Now Open; New Business Venture Led by Award-Winning Local Entrepreneur

CREVE COEUR, MO, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capriotti's® Sandwich Shop , has opened its newest St. Louis-area location at 12536 Olive Blvd, Ste B, in Creve Coeur, led by local entrepreneur Jonathan Heslop. Known for its award-winning sub sandwiches — like The Bobbie, voted "Greatest Sandwich in America"— Capriotti’s brings signature slow-roasted turkey and premium ingredients to the heart of the Creve Coeur business and medical district.Heslop, a St. Louis native and Saint Louis University alumnus, is a seasoned entrepreneur with a diverse professional background spanning aviation, broadcasting to retail distribution, and is the founder of Rockwood Charcoal, a top-ranked lump charcoal brand for a decade. After first discovering Capriotti’s in Las Vegas in 2004 while pursuing his pilot career at the HeliExpo convention, Heslop was inspired to bring the brand to his hometown."I wanted a business that my four young sons could watch me scale and participate in," said Heslop. "Creve Coeur has a vibrant community with a large presence of hospitals and offices, and we are thrilled to establish our catering and lunch presence here. I was always disappointed that St. Louis didn't have more Capriotti's locations, so I decided to change that myself."As a highly active member of the St. Louis community, Heslop is a 2026 St. Louis Titan100 award recipient and a member of the Entrepreneurs’ Organization. His commitment to the region extends from his work as a Realtorto his past service on the local school board, along with his ongoing involvement in local bands and talk radio."I’ve always been driven by the idea of building something fresh and successful here in my hometown. Whether I was flying medical missions over Missouri or growing a national brand from my garage in Eureka, St. Louis has always been the foundation for my ventures. Opening this Capriotti’s is a natural next step in that journey, allowing me to serve the community I love," said Heslop.The new 1,800-square-foot restaurant features a menu centered on premium ingredients. Highlights include the "Classic Cheesesteak," a member of the Cheesesteak Hall of Fame, and an entire selection of sandwiches made from Snake River Farms American Wagyu Beef. The restaurant is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and offers dine-in, pickup, and delivery options. For group events, the shop provides catering services, including party trays featuring signature subs and salads.Customers may join the Capriotti’s Rewards program by providing a phone number at checkout or enrolling online at capriottis.com. Members earn points on every purchase and receive access to exclusive offers throughout the year.For more information, visit capriottis.com or follow the location at @capriottis.stl on social media.About Capriotti’sSandwich ShopCapriotti'sSandwich Shop has been ‘Simply the Best Since 1976.’ The award-winning fast-casual restaurant brand is known for crafting extraordinary sandwiches. Staying true to its roots, Capriotti's slow-roasts whole Butterballturkeys in-house daily and hand-pulls them each morning to deliver unmatched flavor and freshness. With more than 150 locations across the U.S., the brand is home to fan-favorite subs like The Bobbie— voted "Greatest Sandwich in America"— and unique offerings like the Capastrami, Cole Turkey and premium American Wagyu Cheesesteaks. Capriotti's continues to expand across the nation and has been consistently ranked on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers list. Guests can join Capriotti's Rewards to earn points, unlock perks and get exclusive access to new offers. For more information, visit capriottis.com, or follow Capriotti's on Facebook, TikTok and Instagram.

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