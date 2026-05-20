SampleHQ Launches Sample Workflow Platform for B2B Companies That Sell Physical Products Through Samples

SampleHQ: Sample workflow platform

New platform connects website sample requests, fulfillment, CRM activity, shipping, and revenue attribution in one workflow.

Companies that send samples do not need another contact form. They need a connected workflow that gets the right sample request to the right team faster.” — Bojan Josifoski, Co-Founder, SampleHQ

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SampleHQ , a sample workflow platform for B2B companies that sell physical products through samples, is now available. The platform gives marketing, sales, and fulfillment teams one system to capture website sample requests, route them through fulfillment, connect activity to Salesforce or HubSpot, manage shipping, and measure how samples influence revenue.THE PROBLEM: SAMPLE REQUESTS ARE HIGH-INTENT, BUT THE WORKFLOW IS SLOWFor many B2B companies, samples are one of the strongest signs that a buyer is evaluating a product. A prospective customer does not request a physical sample by accident. They want to see it, feel it, test it, compare it, or share it before moving forward.Yet the workflow behind that request is often slow by design. A buyer fills out a generic contact form. Someone follows up by email to clarify what they need. Sample availability is checked separately. Fulfillment happens manually. Shipping details live in another system. CRM records are updated later, if they are updated at all.By the time the right salesperson has enough context to follow up, the buyer may already be comparing another supplier’s samples. In sample-driven sales, the first samples to arrive often become the benchmark. SampleHQ helps route the right request to the right salesperson, move it into fulfillment faster, and keep the buyer context attached from request to revenue.“Companies that send samples usually have the pieces: a product library in one place, requests in another, CRM updates handled manually, and attribution treated as guesswork,” said Bojan Josifoski, co-founder of SampleHQ. “What they do not have is a connected workflow that ties those pieces together. That is where revenue disappears.”WHAT SAMPLEHQ DOESSampleHQ replaces contact forms, email threads, spreadsheets, and disconnected CRM updates with one workflow for sample requests. The platform connects buyer-facing intake, order review, fulfillment, shipping, delivery tracking, follow-up, CRM activity, and revenue attribution.With SampleHQ, a buyer can request samples directly from a company’s website. The request is captured as structured data, connected to the sample library, routed internally, and tied to the right CRM records. Sales and marketing teams can see which samples were requested, shipped, delivered, and later linked to revenue.KEY CAPABILITIESSampleHQ includes embeddable sample request forms , a centralized sample library, sample order processing, Shippo-powered shipping and tracking, Salesforce and HubSpot integration, revenue attribution, ERP integration, and an AI assistant.Embeddable forms let buyers browse relevant sample options and submit structured requests directly from a company’s website. Submissions can create or update CRM contacts and deals in Salesforce or HubSpot.The sample library gives teams one place to manage sample images, categories, specifications, unit costs, and custom fields. Teams can review incoming requests, create sample orders, add relevant samples or collateral, and move each order through fulfillment.Shipping and tracking are supported through Shippo, including carrier rate comparison, label purchasing, shipment tracking, and delivery notifications.SampleHQ connects sample activity to Salesforce and HubSpot, helping teams keep requests, contacts, deals, opportunities, and follow-up activity connected to the sales process. Teams can also link sample orders to CRM deals and measure sample-influenced revenue by sample, deal, rep, customer, or team.FREE WORDPRESS PLUGINSampleHQ also offers a free WordPress plugin for companies that want to add a structured sample request flow to their website. Buyers can browse sample options, select what they need, and submit a proper request instead of using a generic contact form. Teams that need CRM integration, fulfillment workflows, shipping, reporting, and attribution can connect the request flow to the full platform.WHO SAMPLEHQ IS BUILT FORSampleHQ is designed for B2B companies where physical samples play a role in buyer evaluation and sales conversion. It is built for marketing teams that want to capture buyer signals, sales teams that need better context, fulfillment teams that need a clear order queue, and executives who want to understand how sample activity influences revenue.AVAILABILITYSampleHQ is available now with a free 14-day trial. No credit card is required. For more information or to schedule a walkthrough, visit samplehq.io.ABOUT SAMPLEHQSampleHQ helps B2B teams replace generic contact forms, spreadsheets, shared inboxes, and disconnected CRM updates with a connected workflow for sample requests, fulfillment, CRM activity, shipping, and revenue attribution.

SampleHQ: Sample Workflow Platform

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