Anna Wilding Addresses War Powers Extension, Highlights Urgent Issues Facing California’s 32nd District

Anna Wilding

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent CityWatch Los Angeles forum, filmmaker, advocate, and congressional candidate Anna Wilding addressed a long-standing push to strengthen the War Powers Act and shared her perspective on potential revisions to the current 60-day window (plus a 30-day withdrawal period). Wilding indicated support for a shorter timeline and discussed the need to balance foreign policy with domestic priorities.

“Americans are struggling right now,” she said. “Gas prices are climbing again, and California drivers are often paying over $5.80 a gallon. Housing, groceries, and energy costs have surged far faster than wages for years. Hundreds of thousands of workers have been laid off, including tens of thousands in tech as AI reshapes the economy. People are hurting at home.

We need smart diplomacy, an end to prolonged conflicts, and a stronger focus on American interests. Our priority must include rebuilding here at home; lowering costs, creating stable jobs, and delivering relief for working families.”

Wilding then addressed a range of issues affecting California’s 32nd Congressional District.

“The stakes in District 32 are high,” said Wilding. “Skyrocketing housing costs, the loss of film jobs, transportation challenges, public safety concerns, and environmental issues are impacting working families from multiple directions. These are the issues that require focused solutions.”

She also pointed to what she described as a widening gap between federal priorities and the day-to-day challenges facing constituents, including housing instability, women’s rights concerns, and access to mental health care. California remains one of the most expensive housing markets in the nation, while many residents continue to face barriers to affordable healthcare.

“Housing is driving families out of the neighborhoods they helped build,” she said. “We need policies that address both ownership and rental markets. I support expanding rent control alongside incentives for responsible landlords and increasing coordination with infrastructure-focused initiatives.”

Wilding also referenced her broader policy platform, including an 11-point economic plan focused on sustainable growth and job stability. “This race is about leadership, accountability, and results that matter to residents,” she said.

On women’s safety, she discussed concerns about online harassment and indicated support for strengthening legislation, such as the Take It Down Act, to increase accountability.

Wilding expressed support for expanding access to healthcare while maintaining private insurance options. “People should be able to keep the doctors they trust,” she said.

She highlighted the importance of coordination among federal and local agencies, including housing and urban development programs, noting the need for greater alignment and accountability to address community challenges.

To watch the CityWatch forum, click here: https://www.citywatchla.com/la-election-2022/32601-citywatchla-cd32-candidate-forum

As the race for California’s 32nd District continues, Wilding’s remarks add to the broader conversation around policy priorities and voter concerns in the district.

About Anna Wilding

Anna Wilding is a filmmaker, advocate, and congressional candidate focused on addressing critical issues impacting California communities, including housing, mental health, and human rights. Through her work in media and public service, she brings a solutions-oriented approach to leadership, emphasizing accountability and action.

Anna Wilding is available for interviews.

Click here to learn more: https://wildingforcalifornia.com/

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