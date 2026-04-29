QB365 Introduces Smart Question Paper Software to Transform School Assessments Across India
QB365 empowers Indian schools with automated question paper generation, CBSE-aligned assessments, and smart analytics to improve learning outcomes.
COIMBATORE, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, April 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant step toward digitizing school assessments, QB365, a rapidly growing EdTech platform, has launched its advanced Question Paper Generation Software designed specifically for Indian schools, teachers, and academic institutions.
With increasing pressure on educators to deliver high-quality assessments aligned with CBSE and state board standards, QB365 offers a powerful, automated solution that simplifies question paper creation while improving academic outcomes.
🚀 Addressing a Critical Gap in School Education
Traditional exam preparation in Indian schools is often time-consuming, repetitive, and prone to errors. Teachers spend hours manually compiling question papers, ensuring blueprint alignment, and maintaining academic standards.
QB365 solves this challenge through intelligent automation and a structured academic framework.
⚙️ Key Features of QB365 Question Paper Software
📘 1. Automated Question Paper Generator
Generate complete question papers in minutes
Supports CBSE, State Board, and custom syllabus
Preloaded with chapter-wise question banks
Blueprint-based paper creation
🧠 2. Smart Question Bank System
Thousands of curated questions by experts
Categorized by difficulty level (Easy, Medium, Hard)
Supports MCQs, case-study questions, HOTS, and competency-based questions
🎯 3. Blueprint & Exam Pattern Alignment
Fully aligned with CBSE guidelines and NEP framework
Ensures proper weightage distribution across chapters
Maintains exam consistency across classes
🖥️ 4. Online Exam & Assessment Module
Conduct secure online tests
Auto-evaluation for objective questions
Instant result generation and analytics
📊 5. Student Performance Analytics
Class-wise and student-wise reports
Identify weak areas and learning gaps
Data-driven teaching improvements
🏫 6. School-Level Management Dashboard
Centralized control for principals & admins
Monitor teacher activity and exam schedules
Maintain academic standardization across departments
🔄 7. Editable & Customizable Papers
Teachers can edit, add, or remove questions
Export in PDF/Word format
Multi-language support (based on board needs)
📈 Benefits for Schools and Teachers
👩🏫 For Teachers
Saves 70–80% of question paper preparation time
Reduces manual errors
Improves question quality and variety
Enables focus on teaching rather than paperwork
🏫 For Schools
Standardizes assessment quality
Enhances academic performance tracking
Supports digital transformation initiatives
Reduces operational workload
🎓 For Students
Exposure to exam-oriented and competency-based questions
Better preparation for board exams
Improved learning outcomes
🇮🇳 Designed for Indian Education System
QB365 is built specifically for Indian classrooms, supporting:
CBSE curriculum
State board syllabus
NEP 2020 guidelines
School-specific customization
Currently, QB365 is trusted by 45,000+ teachers and 500+ schools across India, making it one of the fastest-growing assessment platforms in the country.
💼 Expanding Through District-Level Franchise Model
To scale its impact, QB365 is also offering district-level partnership opportunities across India, enabling local entrepreneurs to collaborate with schools and implement digital exam solutions.
📣 About QB365
QB365 is a cloud-based EdTech platform focused on assessment automation, learning systems, and academic standardization tools for schools and coaching centers.
Serving the education sector since 2012, QB365 has consistently evolved to meet the changing needs of Indian classrooms, aligning with CBSE, state boards, and modern assessment frameworks.
The platform aims to simplify teaching workflows, reduce manual effort, and improve student learning outcomes through technology-driven solutions. Today, QB365 is trusted by thousands of teachers and hundreds of schools across India for its reliability, scalability, and academic excellence.
📞 Contact Information
🌐 Website: https://www.qb365.in
📞 Phone: 8428642000 / 49000
📧 Email: sales@qb365.in
Purushothaman Lingaswamy
Linlax InFoTech P Ltd
+91 8428649000
email us here
Visit us on social media:
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