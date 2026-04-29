Maria Sun Wins the Global Fred Award for AI Education Outstanding Contributor

VANCOUVER, BC , CANADA, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Fred Award & Certification Committee (GFA & GFC) announced that Ms. Maria Sun, Founder and President of Victoria Education Group, Principal of Victoria College of Education, Founder of Bigvine Education, and Deputy Secretary-General of the North American AI Association, has received the Global Fred Award – AI Education Outstanding Contributor Award, recognizing her significant efforts in promoting AI knowledge to the public and enhancing educational opportunities.

The award was presented in Canada, where Ms. Sun was honored with the official certificate, trophy, and commemorative medal. The presentation celebrated her 27 years of impact, during which she has helped over 100,000 new immigrants find their first jobs and guided thousands of students to prestigious universities.

In her acceptance speech, Ms. Sun expressed:

“It is my great honor to receive the Global Fred Award. Over the past 27 years, I have received many awards, but this one is truly special as it recognizes my work in making AI knowledge accessible to the public. I believe I am one of the first in Canada to do so. Since founding Victoria Education Group in 1999, we have empowered countless individuals. This award resonates with me because the Global Fred Award’s slogan aligns perfectly with MIT’s values of education, innovation, passion, and research for a better world. With my daughter at Harvard and my son-in-law at MIT, I deeply appreciate the shared vision of building a better world. I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Global Fred Award organizers, my family, colleagues, students, and friends. Together, by working hard and smart, we will make the world a more beautiful place. Thank you.”

Ms. Sun has long been recognized as a leader in Canadian education, actively driving the integration of AI into learning models and fostering global collaboration. Her efforts have empowered thousands of students to access prestigious institutions and created pathways for lifelong success.

Her leadership has earned her numerous accolades, including the Queen’s Silver Jubilee Medal, Canadian Medal of Excellence, Ontario Outstanding Women in Community Building Award, and the International Elite Women Most Influential in Education Award.

Her commitment to innovation, social responsibility, and global educational advancement continues to shape the future of learning. This recognition follows a rigorous global evaluation process, ensuring a high standard of credibility.

The Global Fred Award – AI Education Outstanding Contributor Award honors those who advance AI education and create lasting impact. The Committee congratulates Ms. Sun and looks forward to her continued leadership and innovation.

Maria Sun, GFA winner's Acceptance Speech

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