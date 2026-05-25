Ambassador Sashko Nasev of North Macedonia to China Wins Global Fred Award for Public Service Excellence

Ambassador Sashko Nasev receiving GFA Ambassador Sashko Nasev receiving GFA trophy Sashko Nasev's GFA certificate GFC Certificate for the Embassy of North Macedonia to China

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Fred Award & Certification Committee (GFA & GFC Committee) recently announced that His Excellency Sashko Nasev, Ambassador of the Republic of North Macedonia to China, has been conferred the Global Fred Award for Public Service Excellence. The honor acknowledges his outstanding achievements and selfless dedication spanning decades in public service, diplomatic affairs, world peace, international cooperation and cultural exchange.

The award ceremony was held in Beijing. William Liu, Senior Manager of the Global Fred Award & Certification Committee, presented the official certificate, trophy and commemorative medal to Ambassador Nasev on behalf of the committee. The solemn and simple ceremony embodies the noble value of public service spirit.

The committee commented that Ambassador Sashko Nasev is an outstanding leader with profound academic attainments, diplomatic demeanor and sincere devotion to public service. Having worked as a university professor and overseas ambassador, he has always committed himself to public service and promoted national governance, bilateral ties and multilateral collaboration with strong responsibility. During his tenure as an educator and ambassador stationed in Canada and China, he upheld the belief in peace, took cooperation as the approach and regarded communication as the bridge. He has made extraordinary contributions to enhancing mutual understanding between countries, safeguarding regional stability and advancing global common development. His career fully interprets the noble spirit that public service transcends national boundaries and peace cooperation embodies responsibility.

Ambassador Nasev expressed sincere gratitude in his acceptance speech and stated that this honor belongs to all practitioners devoted to public service, committed to peace and dedicated to international cooperation and cultural dialogue. The essence of public service is to seek well-being for people and pursue common prosperity for all mankind. He feels honored to promote cross-cultural understanding, mutually beneficial cooperation, dispute settlement and consensus building in the capacity of a scholar and diplomat. He will spare no effort to consolidate friendship between North Macedonia and China, deepen international collaboration, and safeguard world peace and cultural diversity in the future.

Sashko Nasev once served as a cultural studies professor and holds a doctoral degree in philosophy at Saints Cyril and Methodius University of Skopje. He engaged in higher education and academic research for years, cultivated numerous talents and promoted cultural communication and ideological exchanges, laying a solid foundation for public cultural construction and educational development. He previously acted as Ambassador of North Macedonia to Canada, actively boosting political, economic, cultural and environmental cooperation as well as people-to-people friendship between the two nations and advancing multilateral collaborative governance. Taking office as Ambassador of North Macedonia to China in 2024, he has comprehensively driven the development of bilateral relations and yielded fruitful results in political mutual trust, economic and trade cooperation, cultural exchanges and multilateral coordination, playing a pivotal role in lifting bilateral relations to new heights. Throughout his diplomatic career, he firmly upheld world peace, promoted international cooperation and facilitated cultural exchanges. He advocates resolving disputes through dialogue and replacing confrontation with cooperation, actively participates in multilateral mechanisms including the United Nations and China-CEEC cooperation, and vigorously promotes exchanges in culture, education and art to eliminate estrangement and strengthen mutual trust, contributing wisdom and strength to building an open, inclusive, balanced and win-win international order.

As a prestigious international honor established by the Global Fred Award & Certification Committee, the Global Fred Award for Public Service Excellence recognizes individuals with exceptional leadership, long-term devotion and remarkable accomplishments in public service, social governance, international diplomacy and sustainable development. Adhering to core values of responsibility, integrity, peace, cooperation and sustainability, the award inspires public servants worldwide to fulfill their duties, serve the public and contribute to global progress. Previous laureates include Canadian Member of Parliament Ernie Klassen honored in April 2026 for his outstanding contributions to ocean governance, sustainable fishery development and public service, and Alexa Loo, Councillor of Richmond Canada, who won the award in the same month for remarkable achievements in local governance, community development and cultural diversity integration.

Due to Ambassador Nasev’s outstanding leadership, the Embassy of North Macedonia in China has also obtained the Excellent Certification of Global Fred Public Service Governance.

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