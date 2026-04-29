David Jacox Wins the Global Fred Award for International Excellence Contribution

VANCOUVER, BC , CANADA, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Fred Award & Certification Committee (GFA & GFC) announced that David Jacox, a highly respected stunt performer and stunt coordinator in Canada’s film industry, has received the Global Fred Award – International Excellence Contribution Award, recognizing his exceptional contributions to advancing professional standards, enhancing safety practices, and promoting international collaboration within the global film stunt profession.

The award was presented in Canada, where Mr. Jacox was honored with the official certificate, trophy, and commemorative medal in a formal recognition setting. The presentation highlighted his decades of professional dedication and impact, during which he has participated in the production of numerous internationally released films, including Reindeer Games, Timecop, and X-Men: The Last Stand. His work spans a wide range of complex production environments, from high-intensity action sequences to large-scale coordinated stunt operations.

In his professional career, Mr. Jacox has demonstrated exceptional expertise in high-risk action design, precision stunt execution, vehicle stunts, and large-scale stunt coordination. His ability to manage complex, high-pressure filming scenarios while maintaining strict safety standards has set a benchmark within the industry. Known for his disciplined approach, technical mastery, and collaborative leadership, he has earned widespread respect among directors, production teams, and fellow stunt professionals worldwide.

Beyond his on-set contributions, Mr. Jacox has played an important role in promoting safer stunt methodologies and advancing the professionalism of the stunt community. His work has contributed to improving risk management practices, strengthening safety awareness, and elevating operational standards across international productions. His influence extends beyond individual projects, helping shape a more structured, safety-conscious, and globally connected stunt industry.

Mr. Jacox has been nominated twice for the Taurus World Stunt Awards, reflecting peer recognition of his excellence and impact. His continued pursuit of innovation, precision, and responsibility exemplifies the highest standards of the profession and reinforces the importance of safety and collaboration in high-risk creative environments.

In response to receiving the award, Mr. Jacox expressed his appreciation for the recognition and emphasized the importance of teamwork, discipline, and safety in the stunt profession. He acknowledged the collaborative nature of the industry and the collective efforts of stunt teams around the world in pushing the boundaries of cinematic storytelling while maintaining safety as a top priority.

This recognition follows a rigorous global evaluation process, including public information verification, professional review, and comprehensive assessment under the Global Fred Award framework, ensuring a high standard of credibility and international relevance.

The Global Fred Award – International Excellence Contribution Award honors individuals who demonstrate outstanding achievements, professional excellence, and lasting global impact in their respective fields. The Committee congratulates Mr. Jacox and looks forward to his continued contributions to the global film industry and the advancement of stunt performance and safety worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.