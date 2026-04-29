1435 Capital Management Accepts 5 Individuals For Summer 2026 Venture Analyst Program

Accepted Summer 2026 Venture Analysts

1435 Capital Management has accepted 5 students into its Summer 2026 program. The competitive spots were chosen from a pool of over 500 applicants this year.

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1435 Capital Management , a leading venture capital firm focused on early-stage and growth-stage investments, today announced the selection of five exceptional high school students for its highly competitive Summer 2026 Venture Analyst Program.The Venture Analyst Program provides high school students with an unparalleled opportunity to work directly alongside investment professionals, conducting real-world investment analyses, monitoring portfolio companies, and sourcing new opportunities. The 10-week internship runs from June through August and represents a unique venture capital experience available to high school students nationwide.“We are thrilled to welcome this outstanding group of young professionals to 1435 Capital,” said Ben Jen, Managing Partner at 1435 Capital Management. “Our Venture Analyst program is designed to provide students with hands-on exposure to the venture capital industry, allowing them to develop critical analytical skills while contributing meaningfully to our investment process. The caliber of applicants we received this year was exceptional, and we’re confident that this year’s cohort will make significant contributions to the team.”We are pleased to announce that the following individuals will be joining our ranks in the Summer 2026 Venture Analyst cohort:Nivas Palaniappan, a rising Junior attending West Windsor-Plainsboro High School SouthCaroline Ma, a rising Senior attending The Baldwin SchoolLiam Ott, a rising Senior attending Council Rock High School NorthNicholas Mofidi, a rising Senior attending British International School of Washington DCEkya Dogra, a rising Senior attending Edison Academy Magnet SchoolThe program’s competitive application process drew hundreds of applicants from across the country, with acceptance decisions based on analytical ability, intellectual curiosity, and demonstrated interest in entrepreneurship, innovation, and finance.Throughout the summer, the selected Venture Analysts will engage with real-world investment strategies, participate in deal meetings, conduct market research, and support the 1435 Capital investment team in evaluating opportunities across the firm’s industry-agnostic portfolio.

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