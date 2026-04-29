Neural4D Showcases 'AnimeArt': Bringing Deep Customization to 3D Anime Generation for Games and VRChat

Neural4D AnimeArt interface allows creators to generate and deeply customize fully rigged 3D anime characters instantly, bypassing complex manual modeling. Characters created with AnimeArt can be exported directly as VRM files, making them instantly playable in Unity, Unreal Engine, and VRChat without manual rigging.

Neural4D's AnimeArt lets creators generate, customize, and export fully rigged 3D anime characters as VRM files for games and VRChat in minutes.

We built AnimeArt to fit real workflows. It makes 3D models instantly playable in games or usable in VRChat, removing technical friction so creators can just focus on building.” — Feihu, CEO of Neural4D

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 3D technology company Neural4D today showcased AnimeArt , its recently launched toolset designed to simplify the creation of 3D anime-style characters. Now available globally, the feature targets the notoriously time-consuming process of traditional 3D modeling, offering a faster alternative for indie developers, animators, and digital creators.Streamlining the 3D PipelineHistorically, building a functional 3D anime character required extensive knowledge of topology, rigging, and rendering. AnimeArt streamlines this pipeline. The tool allows users to bypass the steep learning curve of traditional software by generating fully realized 3D models through a robust modular system. Creators can easily mix and match hairstyles, clothing items, eye styles, and skin tones to build unique personas. Furthermore, the platform brings these characters to life instantly with a built-in library featuring 14 categories of facial expressions and 43 distinct motion presets.What distinguishes AnimeArt from standard generation tools is its immediate practical application. Neural4D built the feature to export directly into standard formats like VRM, ensuring the assets are ready for immediate use in established virtual environments.Direct Game Integration and VRChat ReadinessThe integration of VRM export capabilities tackles two specific bottlenecks in the digital content creation pipeline:Game Development: Developers can instantly download a rigged AnimeArt character and drop it directly into Unity or Unreal Engine compatible action game demos. This removes the barrier between asset generation and actual gameplay.Instant VRChat Avatars: AnimeArt allows users to generate a unique character and export it for use in VRChat in a matter of minutes, significantly lowering the barrier to entry for virtual social platforms.The AnimeArt feature is now live. Creators can start generating and exporting their assets today by using our 3D anime character generator.About Neural4DNeural4D is a technology company specializing in AI-driven 3D content generation. By focusing on practical, workflow-friendly tools, the platform helps game developers, studios, and individual creators reduce the time and cost associated with 3D asset production. Enterprise teams and developers can also scale their asset production by integrating the 3D generation API directly into their own platforms.Media ContactName: Media RelationsEmail: support@dreamtech.aiOrganization: DreamTechWebsite: https://www.neural4d.com

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