SnapFig Launches 2026 World Cup Collection of Personalized Fan Figurines

A supporter's match-day photo turned into a personalized SnapFig figurine, shown beside the gift box. Every SnapFig fan figurine ships with a wooden base, photo stand, and ready-to-gift packaging. A custom football figurine in national team colors, posed with a championship trophy beside the SnapFig gift box.

The custom gift brand has released a line of personalized figurines and keychains made from supporters' photos, timed to the 2026 World Cup.

People used to buy a jersey and move on. Now a lot of fans want something that records their own connection to the moment, not just the team.” — Simon, Founder of SnapFig

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SnapFig , a custom gift brand, has launched a collection of personalized figurines and keychains timed to the 2026 World Cup, which opens on June 11 across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The products let supporters turn a personal photo into a figurine dressed in their national team's colors.The launch lands during a period of steady growth for customized products. The global personalized gifts market was valued at more than $30 billion in 2025 and continues to expand, with North America the fastest-growing region, according to The Business Research Company. Demand is driven largely by consumers looking for items with personal and emotional meaning rather than mass-produced goods.Major sporting events tend to concentrate that demand. Replica jerseys and scarves remain the default purchase each tournament cycle, but a segment of fans now looks for keepsakes tied to their own experience. SnapFig's collection targets that gap, recreating the buyer or a loved one as a figurine rather than selling generic team merchandise.Each piece is built from a customer-supplied photo. The figurine sits on a wooden base under a clear acrylic cover and ships with a photo stand and a gift box. The line includes custom figurines for display and keychains for everyday use, covering both higher and lower price points.SnapFig produces each item only after the customer reviews and approves a digital preview, a step the company says reduces the chance of an inaccurate likeness before anything is made."People used to buy a jersey and move on," said Simon, founder of SnapFig. "Now a lot of fans want something that records their own connection to the moment, not just the team. That is the gap this collection is meant to fill."The timing also overlaps with a busy gifting window. In the United States, Father's Day falls on June 21, during the tournament's group stage and a common occasion for gifts aimed at sports fans.The 2026 World Cup adds scale to that backdrop. It is the first edition co-hosted by three countries and the first to feature 48 teams, with 104 matches played across 16 cities in North America over more than a month."A tournament on home soil changes how people engage with it," [Founder Name] said. "Fans are not just watching from another continent this time. They are going to games, hosting watch parties, and looking for ways to mark that."The 2026 World Cup Collection is available at snapfigures.com, with figurines starting at $69.About SnapFigSnapFig is a custom gift brand that turns personal photos into physical products, including figurines, phone cases, badges, and illuminated photo frames. The company launched in November 2025 and confirms each order through a digital preview before production begins. More information is available at snapfigures.com.SnapFig is an independent custom gift brand and is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by FIFA or any national football federation. All figurines are created from customer-supplied photos.

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