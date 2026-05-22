Neural4D Launches Text to Image and Text to Video, Completing an End-to-End AI Creative Pipeline

Neural4D completes the creative pipeline by allowing users to feed AI-generated 2D images directly into the Image to 3D engine for engine-ready spatial assets. Neural4D's new Text to Image feature allows creators to instantly generate high-quality 2D concept art and marketing visuals from simple text prompts. With the Text to Video feature, users can easily create dynamic short-form video content and storyboards directly within the Neural4D Studio.

Neural4D expands its AI creative suite with Text to Image and Text to Video tools, enabling a seamless workflow from 2D concepts to production-ready assets.

We built Neural4D to give creators the tools they need to work faster. Text to Image and Text to Video complete our end-to-end creative pipeline, bringing ideas to life in one unified place.” — Feihu, CEO of Neural4D

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- May 21, 2026 - Neural4D , the AI generation platform developed by DreamTech, has launched two new generative AI features: Text to Image and Text to Video , bringing high-quality 2D content generation to its growing suite of creative tools. The new capabilities allow users to generate images and videos directly from text prompts, powered by GPT Image 2, Nano Banana Pro, and Seedance 2.0. Images created through Text to Image can also be fed directly into Neural4D's existing Image to 3D pipeline, offering creators a fast path from a text concept to a production-ready 3D asset.Built for Creators Across IndustriesThe new toolsets are designed to serve a wide range of use cases, from concept art and storyboarding to marketing visuals and short-form video content. Whether working in gaming, e-commerce, AR/VR, or digital design, creators can now generate polished 2D content at speed, without leaving the Neural4D platform. For example, an indie game developer can now type a descriptive text prompt to generate character concept art using the Text to Image feature. Once the visual style is finalized, that exact 2D image can be seamlessly processed through the Image to 3D pipeline to generate a fully rigged, engine-ready 3D asset. This consolidated workflow eliminates the need for external concept artists or multiple disconnected software subscriptions.A Complete Creative ToolkitThe integration of specialized models like GPT Image 2 and Nano Banana Pro ensures that the generated 2D content is not just visually striking, but structurally optimized for downstream 3D conversion. These models provide precise control over lighting, texture fidelity, and spatial coherence - crucial elements when a 2D image is destined to become a 3D environment or character.Neural4D now supports the full range of AI-powered content creation, from Text to Image and Text to Video for 2D visual output, to Text to 3D and Image to 3D for production-ready spatial assets. Built on a proprietary Direct3D architecture, the platform is designed to serve creators at every stage of the creative process, regardless of the format they work in. Both new features are available now in the comprehensive Neural4D Studio.About Neural4DNeural4D is an AI-powered creative platform developed by DreamTech, offering a full suite of generative tools including Text to Image, Text to Video, Text to 3D, and Image to 3D. Built on proprietary spatial intelligence technology, the platform serves creators and businesses across gaming, e-commerce, AR/VR, design, and manufacturing. Neural4D's mission is to empower creators worldwide to bring their ideas to life, from the first visual concept to the final production-ready asset.

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