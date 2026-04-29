Hubert Freidl Launches Salters Advisory from Dubai

Hubert Freidl — Entrepreneur, Strategic Advisor & Business Architect, founder of Salters Advisory, based in Dubai, UAE.

After 25 years and 50+ countries, entrepreneur Hubert Freidl launches Salters Advisory — strategic counsel for select ventures, based in Dubai.

The most valuable thing I carry is not a methodology. It is 25 years of knowing what works, what fails, and what the difference looks like before it becomes visible.” — Hubert Freidl

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hubert Freidl , entrepreneur, strategic advisor, and business architect, has officially launched Salters Advisory — a boutique strategic advisory operation working with a carefully selected group of founders and ventures on strategy, structure, and execution.The launch marks a new chapter for Freidl, whose career spans more than 25 years of building and scaling international business structures across more than 50 countries — reaching a peak of 150,000 partner businesses and millions of customers worldwide.Built on Experience, Not TheoryUnlike traditional consulting firms, Salters Advisory is not built on frameworks or methodologies developed in academic or corporate environments. It is built on direct experience — the kind earned through decades of building distribution systems, digital platforms, marketplace models, and large-scale partner ecosystems across global markets.Selective by DesignSalters Advisory operates on a deliberately selective model. Freidl works with a small number of ventures at any one time — ensuring that every engagement receives his full attention, experience, and network. The focus is on building businesses that are structurally sound, economically resilient, and designed for long-term value — not short-term results."I am not interested in volume. I am interested in impact. The fit matters as much as the opportunity." says Freidl. "That is what Salters is built on."A New Base. A Clear Direction.Based in Dubai and operating globally, Salters Advisory reflects both Freidl's international track record and his belief that the right base matters for the right work. Dubai's position as a global business hub — at the intersection of Europe, Asia, and Africa — makes it the ideal foundation for advising ventures with international ambitions.About Salters AdvisorySalters Advisory is a boutique strategic advisory operation based in Dubai, UAE. Founded by Hubert Freidl, Salters works with a carefully selected group of founders and ventures on strategy, structure, and execution. The operation focuses on building businesses that are structurally sound, economically resilient, and designed for long-term value.Website: https://salters.com Principal: Hubert FreidlLinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/in/hubert-f-0ba4bb3b6 X (Twitter): https://x.com/hubertfreidl Website: https://hubertfreidl.com

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