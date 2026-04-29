Governor Lamont Statement on Significant Increase in State Aid for Municipalities

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today released the following statement regarding plans to provide towns and cities statewide with an additional $170 million in school funding and an additional $100 million in municipal aid out of the state’s Affordability Fund:

“I have heard directly from mayors, first selectmen, superintendents, students, and taxpayers across Connecticut who are feeling the squeeze of rising costs. This $270 million is a direct response to the strains being placed on town, school district, and family budgets. By closing funding gaps for our schools and municipalities, we can help communities avoid raising property taxes while keeping classrooms running and local services strong. Affordability is a top priority for this administration, and this investment delivers real relief where people feel it most. I am grateful to Senate President Looney and Speaker Ritter, especially, for their leadership and cooperation in getting this deal done.”

This $270 million investment is designed to close critical funding gaps in school budgets and town finances without forcing communities to raise property taxes. Governor Lamont has listened carefully to the chorus of voices reaching out for help as affordability pressures reach a critical inflection point. By targeting these dollars directly at the gaps straining local budgets and school systems, this funding gives municipalities the breathing room they need to stabilize or even reduce mill rates, addressing the affordability concerns that so many Connecticut residents and community leaders have raised.