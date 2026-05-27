Governor Lamont Announces Commissioner Jordan Scheff Leaving the Department of Developmental Services, Names Elisa Velardo as Successor

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that Connecticut Department of Developmental Services (DDS) Commissioner Jordan Scheff will be leaving his position with the state effective June 11, 2026, to pursue a new professional opportunity in Virginia.

Upon Commissioner Scheff’s departure, Governor Lamont will name DDS Deputy Commissioner Elisa Velardo to serve as the agency’s interim commissioner.

“I am proud of the services offered here in Connecticut through the Department of Developmental Services and its partners to ensure that everyone has access to pursue meaningful life opportunities and can fully participate as valued members of our communities,” Governor Lamont said. “Throughout his tenure, Jordan has strengthened this state agency to innovate and refine these services to provide quality supports for the individuals and families it serves, and his leadership has been instrumental in their continued success. I thank him for everything he has given to our state, and I wish him the best in this next chapter. Deputy Commissioner Velardo has the experience and skills to keep DDS moving forward, and I appreciate her for accepting this appointment to this leadership position.”

Commissioner Scheff has served as the head of DDS since 2017.

“After much deliberation, and for reasons that are quite personal, I have made the difficult decision to conclude my time as commissioner of the Department of Developmental Services,” Commissioner Scheff said. “Serving in this role has been one of the greatest honors of my professional career. I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together over the past 12 years to expand opportunities, strengthen supports, and continue building a more person-centered system for individuals and families across Connecticut. I am grateful to both Governor Lamont and former Governor Malloy for the opportunity to serve, and I want to thank the individuals, families, staff, providers, advocates, and partners who made this work possible every day. I know the future of DDS is bright, and I look forward to seeing its continued progress.”

Deputy Commissioner Velardo brings many years of experience supporting individuals with intellectual disability and their families. She began her career as a direct support professional, ultimately becoming a nationally recognized leader and a fellow of the American Association on Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (AAIDD).

“For more than 25 years, I have dedicated my career to supporting and expanding opportunities for individuals with intellectual disability and their families, including the last ten years at the Department of Developmental Services,” Deputy Commissioner Velardo said. “This work has always been more than a job for me. It has been a passion and a lifelong commitment. I am honored by the opportunity to serve as interim commissioner and appreciate Governor Lamont’s confidence in me. I look forward to continuing the important work ahead and building on the strong foundation that has been created at DDS.”

DDS is the state agency responsible for partnering with individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families to support lifelong planning and promote meaningful opportunities for individuals to fully participate as valued members of their communities.