Governor Lamont Statement on Board of Regents Selection of Natalie Braswell as CSCU Interim Chancellor

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont released the following statement in response to the appointment today by the Connecticut Board of Regents for Higher Education selecting Natalie Braswell to serve as interim chancellor for Connecticut State Colleges and Universities (CSCU):

“Natalie is a steady hand. Time and again, she has stepped into challenging situations, tackled tough issues head-on, and delivered results when the stakes were high. She has been one of my closest advisors as we navigated some of the most complex matters facing our state. Natalie doesn’t back down when something gets difficult. She brings steady leadership, sound judgment, and a deep commitment to public service, and I know she is exactly the right person to help CSCU turn the page and continue focusing on what matters most: delivering opportunity and success for our students.”