Out in the Weeds With Ecological Services - Common Spring Weeds

Bur Buttercup (Ceratocephala testiculata)

Photo Source: Bonnie Million, Bureau of Land Management, Bugwood.org

• Winter annual that emerges in the early spring

• Grows to be 2 to 3 inches tall

• Leaves are hairy and deeply divided into two or three finger-like segments that can resemble bird’s feet

• Flowers have 5 bright yellow petals that bloom from March to June

• Seeds are contained in burs

• Very aggressive spreader that can easily form dense monocultures

• Grows in a variety of soils and areas including fields, gardens, and overgrazed pasture

• Highly toxic to animals if consumed

Control

• Pull, hoe, or dig entire plant before it sets seed. Wear gloves to protect from sharp burs.

• Planting competitive grasses can help to reduce bur buttercup populations

• Herbicides including 2,4-D (several names), Chlorsulfuron (Telar), Glyphosate (several names), and Imazapic (Plateau) can be very effective in controlling bur buttercup populations

Kochia (Kochia scoparia)

• Summer annual that reproduces by seed

• Young plants appear in the spring with small, fuzzy, gray-green leaves

• Populations of young kochia can appear to be a gray-green mat

• Stems are highly branched and can be red tinged

• Plant becomes a tumbleweed to disperse seeds

• Highly invasive weed that can quickly take over landscapes and lead to loss of crop yields

• Contains toxins that can cause poisoning in sheep and cattle

Control

• Hand-pulling and digging can be effective control methods for small infestations

• Herbicides including Dicamba (several names), Chlorsulfuron (Telar), Glyphosate (several names), and Imazapic (Plateau) can be very effective in controlling kochia populations

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Always read, understand, and follow the label when making herbicide applications. Trade names for products are provided for example purposes only, and other products with the same active ingredient(s) may be available.

Please contact Montrose County Ecological Services at (970)249-5216 or visit us at the Eco Services Webpage for questions and concerns about noxious weeds and their control