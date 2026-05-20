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From Blueprint to Reality: Project Update on Montrose County North Campus Building as of 05/15/2026

West side view - glazing ongoing

West side view.  There is glazing ongoing.

Upper roof installation is complete

The upper roof install is complete.

Stairs and roof access stairs are installed

The roof access stairs have been installed.

southwest corner view - Tyvek wrap nearing completion

Southwest corner view - the Tyvek wrap is nearing completion.


Southeast corner - concrete plaster is underway for stone wall finish

Southeast corner view - concrete plaster is underway for the stone wall finish.

Main lobby area - rough ins are ongoing

Main lobby area rough-ins are ongoing.

east side and main entrance is ready for exterior finish

East side and main entrance are ready for exterior finishes.

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From Blueprint to Reality: Project Update on Montrose County North Campus Building as of 05/15/2026

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