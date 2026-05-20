From Blueprint to Reality: Project Update on Montrose County North Campus Building as of 05/15/2026

West side view. There is glazing ongoing. The upper roof install is complete. The roof access stairs have been installed. Southwest corner view - the Tyvek wrap is nearing completion.

Southeast corner view - concrete plaster is underway for the stone wall finish. Main lobby area rough-ins are ongoing. East side and main entrance are ready for exterior finishes.

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