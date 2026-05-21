FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE May 21, 2026

Media Contacts

Erika Story, Montrose County Communications Director

estory@montrosecounty.net, (970) 417-8711

Shirley Tatto, Delta County EPR Coord/PIO

statto@deltacountyco.gov, 970-874-2189

Delta and Montrose Counties Partner to Strengthen WIC Services Across the Region

MONTROSE, COLO - Starting May 1, 2026, Delta County Public Health and Montrose County Public Health are coming together in a new partnership to enhance Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) services across both counties, improving access, efficiency, and quality of care for families throughout the region.

Delta County will serve as the WIC Local Agency Director for both Delta and Montrose counties. This partnership allows both communities to share resources and strengthen services, particularly in the area of high-risk nutrition counseling and coordination of services.

WIC provides no-cost food assistance, nutrition education, breastfeeding support, and referrals for pregnant women, new mothers, infants, and children up to age five. The program plays a critical role in supporting healthy pregnancies and early childhood development.

“This partnership is a win-win for both counties,” said Mirza Ahmed, Montrose County Public Health Director. “By working together, we can ensure continued compliance with state and federal requirements while improving services for families in our communities.”

As part of this collaboration, April Houk, a Registered Dietitian and experienced high-risk nutrition counselor, will step into an expanded leadership role overseeing WIC services across both counties.

“I’m incredibly excited to lead this partnership and support WIC families across Delta and Montrose counties,” said April. “Our communities are closely connected; people live, work, and travel between them every day. This approach allows us to build a stronger, more coordinated program that is both high-quality and accessible, while giving families the flexibility to receive services where it’s most convenient for them.”

Through shared leadership and coordination, Delta County will provide oversight, compliance support, staffing coordination, and high-risk nutrition counseling coverage for both counties. Each county will continue to staff its own clinics for routine services while collaborating to ensure consistent standards and improved client experience.

“We’re really pleased to be able to partner with Montrose County to support and strengthen WIC services across both counties,” said Jacqueline Davis, Delta County Public Health Director. “At the end of the day, this work is about expanding access in our rural communities and ensuring families can receive services they need, when and where it works best for them.

This partnership ensures families across not only Delta and Montrose Counties have reliable access to the nutritional support they need to thrive.

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