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Most Popular Baby Names For 2025

CANADA, April 28 - Released on April 28, 2026

Perennial favourites Noah and Olivia claimed top rankings for boys and girls names in Saskatchewan in 2025.

eHealth Saskatchewan released its list of the top 20 baby names today showing some ties, plenty of repeaters and notable movement with other names.

Muhammad flew up the list. Appearing for the first time ever in 2023 in 20th place, Muhammad tied with Oliver and William as the third most popular name for baby boys born in Saskatchewan last year, behind Jack at second place. Hudson and Theodore continue to climb the list. Grayson returns to the list after being absent since 2021, and Weston appears among the top names for baby boys for the first time in 13th place. Last year's top name, Henry, came in 11th place. 

On the girl's side, Lainey made an incredible leap to second place this year - tying with Nora - after appearing on the list for the first time last year in 20th place. Reigning champion Olivia took the top spot back from Sophia - making Olivia the most popular name for baby girls born in Saskatchewan for nine of the past 10 years. Amelia, Evelyn and Sophia round out the top of the list. Names like Emma, Charlotte, Ellie and Lily continue to be popular choices. 

Check out the top 20 baby names over the last 10 years

The top 20 baby names for 2025 list was created with a preliminary count of 13,408 live births registered in Saskatchewan during the 2025 calendar year. The number of live births registered in 2024 was 13,207. This does not include babies born outside of the province. 

Top 20 Boy Names   Top 20 Girl Names
Rank Name Total Named   Rank Name Total Named
1 Noah  49   1 Olivia 43
2 Jack 48   2 Lainey 37
3 Muhammad 44   3 Nora 37
4 Oliver 44   4 Amelia 36
5 William 44   5 Evelyn 35
6 Hudson 41   6 Sophia 35
7 Theodore 41   7 Aurora 34
8 Levi 40   8 Isla 32
9 Leo 39   9 Elizabeth 29
10 Alexander 38   10 Charlotte 28
11 Henry 38   11 Sophie 28
12 Lucas 38   12 Ellie 27
13 Weston 37   13 Lily 27
14 Luke 34   14 Emma 26
15 Bennett 33   15 Sadie 26
16 Brooks 33   16 Harper 25
17 Liam 33   17 Hazel 25
18 Thomas 32   18 Mia 25
19 Benjamin 29   19 Willow 25
20 Grayson 29   20 Chloe 24

For more information contact:

Media
eHealth Saskatchewan
Regina
Email: ehs.communications@ehealthsask.ca


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Most Popular Baby Names For 2025

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