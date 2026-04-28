MyAutismGPT Enters Private Beta to Explore Longitudinal AI Support for Autism

Private beta explores how AI can support caregivers, communication, and daily needs through personalized, long-term learning systems

Autism is not a short-term condition, and support cannot be treated as isolated interactions. This initiative explores how AI can provide continuity and assist families over time” — Elton Bicalho do Carmo

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MyAutismGPT , an artificial intelligence initiative focused on supporting individuals with autism and their families, today announced the launch of its private beta program. The initiative is designed to explore how long-term, personalized AI systems can assist with daily support, caregiver guidance, and continuity across the lifespan.The beta program brings together a limited group of families, autistic individuals, caregivers, and professionals to evaluate how AI can be responsibly integrated into real-world support environments.Unlike traditional tools that operate through short, isolated interactions, MyAutismGPT is being developed as a longitudinal system designed to learn from patterns over time. This approach reflects a shift from session-based interactions to continuous support models, where insights are informed by accumulated context rather than individual prompts. The goal is to provide more personalized and context-aware support aligned with each individual’s evolving needs, preferences, and environment.“Many existing tools treat support as isolated interactions, but autism is lifelong and needs evolve continuously,” said Elton Bicalho do Carmo, creator of MyAutismGPT. “This initiative explores how technology can better reflect that reality by learning over time and supporting families in a more consistent and practical way.”Lincoln Junior Bicalho, co-creator of MyAutismGPT, added that the project is focused on developing systems that evolve alongside users, rather than relying on one-time interactions, with the intention of improving continuity and usability in everyday support scenarios.The platform is designed to explore how AI can support areas such as daily communication and interaction guidance, caregiver support and structured recommendations, routine tracking and pattern recognition, context-aware insights based on user-specific history, and continuity across life stages and transitions.MyAutismGPT is not intended to diagnose, treat, or replace licensed clinical care. It is being developed as a supportive technology layer designed to complement professional services, with a strong emphasis on human oversight, transparency, and responsible data use.The private beta includes participation from autistic individuals, parents and caregivers, clinicians and educators, and researchers and technologists. The program is structured to gather feedback on usability, safety, relevance, and long-term value, with the goal of informing future development and identifying practical use cases in real-world environments.Many families navigating autism-related care face challenges that extend beyond formal therapy sessions, including day-to-day decision-making, transitions between services, and limited access to continuous, personalized guidance. MyAutismGPT is being developed to explore whether AI systems can help address these gaps by providing more consistent, context-aware support outside of traditional care settings.The development of MyAutismGPT comes at a time of increasing interest in how artificial intelligence can be applied responsibly in healthcare and support services. At the same time, families and caregivers continue to report gaps in continuity, coordination, and access to individualized support beyond clinical environments.The initiative is also open to collaboration with academic institutions, researchers, and clinical organizations interested in evaluating longitudinal AI support systems, contributing to evidence development, and advancing responsible use of AI in developmental and behavioral health.Insights from the beta program are expected to contribute to broader discussions around AI ethics, accessibility, and the role of longitudinal support systems in developmental and behavioral health.

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