Bliik Launches Digital Health Platform to Improve Access to Autism Therapy Services

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New platform is designed to help families connect faster with credentialed autism care while improving coordination across referrals, scheduling, and insurance.

Families should not have to wait months to access autism care when technology can help reduce delays and improve coordination.” — Elton Bicalho do Carmo, Founder & CEO of Bliik

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bliik today announced the launch of its digital healthcare marketplace built to help connect families navigating autism care directly with credentialed professionals, including Registered Behavior Technicians (RBTs) and Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs). Designed to address persistent service delivery barriers, the platform uses human-supervised technology to support care coordination, streamline administrative workflows, and improve provider matching.Autism service demand in the United States continues to rise, with an estimated 1 in 31 children identified with autism. At the same time, many families face long delays in accessing evidence-based support due to workforce shortages, fragmented referral systems, geographic disparities, and insurance-related complexity.In many regions, families can wait months before beginning Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy, while some communities remain significantly underserved by available behavioral health professionals.Bliik is being developed to help reduce those delays by connecting families more directly with independent providers and digitally supporting the infrastructure needed to move families from referral to service more efficiently. In early pilot implementation, the platform demonstrated a median provider-matching time of approximately 29 hours, with the goal of reducing access timelines from months to days.“Families are often left navigating long waitlists, fragmented systems, and unnecessary delays during moments when timely support matters most.” said Elton Bicalho do Carmo, Founder and CEO of Bliik.“We built this platform to help reduce friction in that process and make it easier to connect care, information, and support.” said Lincoln Junior Bicalho, Founder and CTO of Bliik.How It WorksOperating as a care coordination and provider access platform, Bliik offers multilingual support to help reduce language-related barriers that can delay access to care in underserved communities.The platform’s infrastructure includes:Intelligent Care MatchingA matching system designed to pair families with appropriate providers based on clinical needs, geographic location, scheduling availability, and insurance compatibility.Clinical Oversight InfrastructureBuilt-in workflows designed to support required BCBA supervision, documentation, and compliance tracking for RBT-delivered therapy services.Insurance-Related Administrative SupportInfrastructure intended to streamline workflows related to eligibility, authorization, and reimbursement coordination for insurance-backed services.Workforce Capacity ExpansionA data-informed approach designed to identify underserved service areas and support long-term strategies for expanding provider access in regions with limited autism care availability.Why This Matters NowThe U.S. behavioral health sector continues to face significant strain, including clinician burnout, administrative overload, and workforce instability. These pressures contribute directly to delayed care, reduced continuity, and uneven access for families seeking autism services.Bliik is initially rolling out in select metropolitan areas, with plans to expand its provider network over time to help bridge gaps between families and essential developmental services.About BliikBliik is a Washington, D.C.-based digital health platform focused on building accessible, data-driven infrastructure to improve autism care access and reduce barriers to behavioral health services. The platform is designed to support families, clinicians, and care systems through responsible, human-centered technology.

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