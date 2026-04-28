Broomfield Celebrates Military Appreciation Month

The City and County of Broomfield is celebrating residents of Broomfield who served in the United States Armed Forces by hosting events throughout the month of May.

The Broomfield Workforce Center, Veterans Museum Broomfield, Broomfield Library and the Broomfield Development, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Office are working together to plan veteran-focused events, including a career fair with resources specific to veterans.

Military Appreciation Month kicks off with a proclamation at the April 28 Broomfield Council meeting declaring the month of May as Military Appreciation Month, in which the City and County of Broomfield will recognize, honor and support the commitment and sacrifice of current, former and fallen members of all branches of the United States Armed Forces and their families.

The month of celebration also includes the annual Memorial Day Celebration and Picnic at Broomfield County Commons Park on Monday, May 25. Find more information, see a full list and register for any of the Military Appreciation Month events at Broomfield.org/MilitaryAppreciationMonth.



