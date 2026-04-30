ARxIUM Celebrates Major RIVA Milestone
RIVA® (Robotic IV Automation) Surpasses 19 Million Safely Prepared Doses in USP <797>-Compliant Environments
Reaching 19 million doses is more than a number - it’s a testament to the trust our partners place in RIVA every day.”BUFFALO GROVE, IL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Nhat H. Ngo, CEO of ARxIUM
Today, ARxIUM, Inc., a global leader in pharmacy automation and workflow solutions, proudly announces a landmark achievement for its flagship product, RIVA® (Robotic IV Automation). RIVA has now supported the preparation of more than nineteen million doses safely compounded in USP <797> compliant environments across its global installed base.
This milestone highlights RIVA’s continued impact as a transformative force in hospital pharmacy operations, helping pharmacy teams enhance safety, precision, and efficiency in sterile compounding workflows.
"Reaching 19 million doses is more than a number - it’s a testament to the trust our partners place in RIVA every day,” said Nhat H. Ngo, CEO of ARxIUM®. “This achievement reflects our commitment to innovation, patient safety, and empowering pharmacy teams with cutting-edge technology.”
A Legacy of Innovation + Impact
RIVA is a fully automated, pharmacy-based compounding system designed to prepare IV syringes and bags with exceptional precision and control. Operating within a closed, ISO Class 5 aseptic environment, RIVA is engineered to support USP <797>-compliant sterile compounding processes when used according to established procedures and user instructions.
Using robotic arms, barcode scanning, gravimetric verification, and advanced software controls, RIVA helps ensure every dose is accurately prepared, labeled, and electronically documented. This reduces risk, variability, and manual workload in the cleanroom. It’s not just a machine, it’s a comprehensive solution for modern pharmacy operations.
➥ ISO Class 5 Compounding Environment
➥ Gravimetric Dose Verification
➥ Patented UV Port Disinfection
➥ Walk-Away Automation
➥ Full Electronic Audit Trail
Precision with Scale
RIVA is available in specialized configurations for Adult, Pediatric, Chemotherapy, and GMP/503B applications. These configurations provide flexibility for hospitals, health systems, and compounding facilities seeking to standardize and scale sterile preparation workflows. With consistent throughput and minimal downtime, RIVA delivers long-term savings while maintaining the highest standards of safety and compliance.
Looking Ahead
“We’re incredibly proud of what RIVA has accomplished,” added Nhat H. Ngo, “But this is just the beginning. We’re committed to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in automation and driving the digital transformation of pharmacy operations.”
For more information about ARxIUM® or Robotic IV Automation, visit arxium.com or contact info@arxium.com.
Mary Bernert
ARxIUM, Inc.
+1 847-808-2600
email us here
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