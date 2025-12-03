A Reimagined Solution for the OR | ARxIUM Introduces MedSelect Anesthesia Station

Founded on pioneering research and industry leadership, ARxIUM® is committed to overcoming the most complex challenges in pharmacy care.

BUFFALO GROVE, IL, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ARxIUM , Inc., a leader in pharmacy automation and medication management across the care continuum, is excited to announce the MedSelect ™ Anesthesia Station, a cutting-edge technology designed to strengthen safety and accountability in operating rooms and perioperative settings. This reimagined system combines enhanced security, optimized storage, and intuitive software to support anesthesia workflows."The MedSelect Anesthesia Station is our latest advancement in our pharmacy automation portfolio, focusing on patient safety and OR efficiency. It’s designed to give clinicians confidence and control in the most critical environments," said Nhat H. Ngo, CEO of ARxIUM.Going beyond traditional storage, the Anesthesia Station delivers an integrated, end-to-end solution for controlled substance oversight, helping healthcare organizations reduce diversion risk, while improving workflow efficiency.Hardware Innovations:➥ Overhead lighting➥ Fast and secure biometric security➥ RFID-ready functionality➥ Integrated return management➥ Guiding lights for quick medication retrieval➥ Customizable drawer configurations➥ High-capacity storage to prevent stockouts➥ Integrated syringe label printer with barcoded labels for enhanced safety and complianceOrganized Storage:➥ Dedicated space for narcotics, airway tubing, IV fluids, and critical medications➥ Waste multiple medications with minimal clicks➥ Adaptable waste-management process➥ Easy transfer of dispensed medications between cliniciansSoftware Integration:➥ New web-based Administrative WorkStation for device tracking➥ Familiar MedSelect interface for ease of use➥ Real-time operational dashboards for pharmacy oversight➥ Simplified electronic audit trails and tighter chain of custody➥ Closed-loop reconciliation with Epic EHR for automated documentation➥ Barcode confirmation for accurate restockingMr. Ngo continued, “We’re excited to deliver a solution that blends innovation with deep industry knowledge. This station is more than hardware—it’s a smarter device for managing anesthesia medication delivery.”ARxIUM invites healthcare providers to discover how the MedSelect Anesthesia Station can transform operating room efficiency and security firsthand at the 2025 ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting and Exhibition, Booth #633, December 8–10 in Las Vegas.Visit arxium.com to schedule a demo or learn more about ARxIUM, Inc.

