Oneonta Completes Downtown Revitalization Projects

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of the City of Oneonta’s final Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) project. The ribbon cutting for the Transit Center project marks the conclusion of all seven public and private projects funded under the State’s highly successful DRI program. These projects further the State and City’s goal of investing in local businesses and public spaces and boosting the overall long-term economic growth for the community.

“The completion of Oneonta’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative marks not only a major milestone for this community but also celebrates the 10th anniversary of a program that has transformed downtowns across New York State,” Governor Hochul said. “Over the past decade, the DRI has empowered communities like Oneonta to reimagine their futures through strategic investments that support local businesses, strengthen infrastructure and create new opportunities for residents. Oneonta’s success is a powerful example of what can be achieved through strong local vision and state partnership. We remain committed to building on this progress and ensuring communities across New York continue to thrive for generations to come.”

The Transit Center project on Market Street, which received $3.25 million in DRI funding, includes a surface parking lot that replaced a dilapidated parking garage, a stair and elevator tower connecting the lot to Water Street and a new Transit Center facility housing Oneonta Public Transit and Trailways intercity bus services. The Transit Center is a welcome center and multi-modal facility that will allow the City to keep pace with shifts in transportation systems.

The project also established public pedestrian access between Main, Water and Market Streets that provides a connection between Oneonta’s key downtown public space, Muller Plaza, and other points in the City. The connection allows access between the City’s public parking lot and existing shops on Main and Water Streets and the new transit center and Foothills Performing Arts & Civic Center.

The City of Oneonta was named the Mohawk Valley Downtown Revitalization Initiative winner for the first round in 2016. Other DRI winners in the region include Rome, Schoharie, Herkimer, Clinton-Kirkland, Gloversville, Little Falls, Utica and Amsterdam.

Oneonta’s Strategic Investment Plan focused on strengthening existing assets, expanding downtown on underutilized land and connecting the assets of downtown to one another. The city is an urban center of commerce, higher education and culture. It is ideally situated as a regional center for economic growth, the local food and beverage industry, tourism, heritage and the arts. The DRI plan helped the city build upon its walkable historic core to create high quality jobs, a diverse range of housing options and a broad variety of amenities that will serve residents and visitors for generations to come.

To receive funding from either the DRI or NY Forward program, localities must be certified under Governor Hochul's Pro-Housing Communities Program, which recognizes and rewards municipalities actively working to unlock their housing potential and encourages others to follow suit. After becoming certified, localities have exclusive access to up to $750 million in discretionary State funding, including DRI and NY Forward. Since the launch of the Pro-Housing Communities Program, funds awarded to Pro-Housing Communities throughout the state have supported up to 20,000 more homes. To date, more than 400 communities across New York have been certified.

Many of the projects funded through the DRI and NY Forward support Governor Hochul’s affordability agenda. The DRI has invested in the creation of more than 5,000 units of housing — more than 2,000 of which (40 percent) are affordable or workforce housing. The programs committed $9 million to 12 projects that provide affordable or free childcare and childcare worker training. The DRI and NY Forward have also invested in the creation of public parks, public art — such as murals and sculptures — and art, music and cultural venues that provide free outdoor recreation and entertainment opportunities.

In addition to the $3.25 million DRI award for the Transit Center, the following DRI projects were completed in Oneonta:

Dietz Lot Mixed-Use Development – $1,470,000 DRI award: Constructed a mixed-use building on Dietz Street with 64 apartments, about 40 of which are set aside as affordable artists’ lofts and the remainder for middle-income housing. The first floor includes the Hartwick College Baking Innovation Lab, a quality testing, research and education facility that supports small- to mid-sized producers of local cereals and grains, including growers, bakers and food product developers.

Constructed a mixed-use building on Dietz Street with 64 apartments, about 40 of which are set aside as affordable artists’ lofts and the remainder for middle-income housing. The first floor includes the Hartwick College Baking Innovation Lab, a quality testing, research and education facility that supports small- to mid-sized producers of local cereals and grains, including growers, bakers and food product developers. Market Street Transportation Improvement Projects – $1,750,000 DRI award: Made improvements to existing streets in downtown Oneonta. Renovated Market Street to increase pedestrian activity, provide an urban character consistent with Oneonta’s downtown and incentivize development of underutilized properties. Work included numerous pedestrian safety improvements, streetscape enhancements and infrastructure improvements. Improvements were also made near the Foothills Performing Arts & Civic Center and gateways at Main and Market Streets, as well as James Georgeson Avenue.

Made improvements to existing streets in downtown Oneonta. Renovated Market Street to increase pedestrian activity, provide an urban character consistent with Oneonta’s downtown and incentivize development of underutilized properties. Work included numerous pedestrian safety improvements, streetscape enhancements and infrastructure improvements. Improvements were also made near the Foothills Performing Arts & Civic Center and gateways at Main and Market Streets, as well as James Georgeson Avenue. Water Street Boardwalk (included as part of the larger $3.25 million Transit Center project) – $750,000 DRI award: Established a public pedestrian passageway between Water and Market streets. The passageway provides a critical connection between Oneonta’s most important public space, Muller Plaza, and other points of interest in downtown Oneonta. Additionally, the project includes a public pedestrian passageway and elevator in the Ford on Main building (186-212 Main St.) providing another connection between Water Street and Main Street. These connections will allow for efficient access to the downtown from the City’s parking lot, existing shops on Water Street, and ultimately to the new Transit Center, and the Foothills Performing Arts & Civic Center.

Established a public pedestrian passageway between Water and Market streets. The passageway provides a critical connection between Oneonta’s most important public space, Muller Plaza, and other points of interest in downtown Oneonta. Additionally, the project includes a public pedestrian passageway and elevator in the Ford on Main building (186-212 Main St.) providing another connection between Water Street and Main Street. These connections will allow for efficient access to the downtown from the City’s parking lot, existing shops on Water Street, and ultimately to the new Transit Center, and the Foothills Performing Arts & Civic Center. Downtown District Signage – $320,000 DRI award: Improved the visibility of businesses in Oneonta’s downtown and advertised Oneonta to a broad region. The signage project included signage design and a location plan, followed by placement of markers along major regional roads and at other regional destinations, new wayfinding signage for downtown public parking and key destinations.

Improved the visibility of businesses in Oneonta’s downtown and advertised Oneonta to a broad region. The signage project included signage design and a location plan, followed by placement of markers along major regional roads and at other regional destinations, new wayfinding signage for downtown public parking and key destinations. Branding and Marketing – $250,000 DRI award: Improved the visibility of Oneonta’s downtown and small businesses. The Branding Project developed a marketing theme for the City and a network with which to regularly disseminate the marketing materials for the downtown. The project will result in increased retail sales, commercial business opportunities and improved perception of downtown.

Improved the visibility of Oneonta’s downtown and small businesses. The Branding Project developed a marketing theme for the City and a network with which to regularly disseminate the marketing materials for the downtown. The project will result in increased retail sales, commercial business opportunities and improved perception of downtown. Downtown Improvement Fund - $2,660,000 DRI award: Provided small loans to owners of existing buildings within the DRI area to renovate existing retail and commercial storefronts and spaces and improve business signage. The Ford on Main project, for example, received $885,000 from this fund to create 24 units of affordable upper-floor apartments, with several units reserved for people with developmental disabilities.

Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “The completion of Oneonta’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative marks a transformative milestone for this dynamic community and the people who call it home. Through strategic investments and strong local leadership, Oneonta has reimagined its downtown as a place where businesses can grow, residents can thrive, and visitors are drawn to experience all it has to offer. This achievement reflects the power of collaboration and a shared vision for a more resilient and inclusive future. New York State is proud to support Oneonta’s continued momentum and long-term success.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, "The completion of Oneonta's Downtown Revitalization Initiative projects represents the start of a new chapter for the 'City of the Hills.' The state's investments into these community driven projects, anchored by the Transit Center, focus on improving connectivity, wayfinding and supporting small businesses to create an urban core that will welcome visitors and residents alike for generations to come."

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Oneonta’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative shows how strategic investments in housing, infrastructure and community spaces can transform an entire downtown and create lasting opportunity for residents and businesses alike. From new affordable apartments and improved storefronts to safer streets and stronger transit connections, these projects have helped strengthen Oneonta’s historic core while making it a more vibrant, walkable and welcoming place to live. At HCR, we know that housing is central to downtown revitalization, especially for developments like the Dietz Loft project and Ford on Main which are creating nearly 90 high-quality, affordable homes for New Yorkers at every stage of life. We are proud to partner with the City and Governor Hochul to help communities like Oneonta build a stronger and more affordable future.”

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Thanks to Governor Kathy Hochul’s leadership, New York’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative injects much-needed capital and, more importantly, optimism into our Upstate New York cities and towns. Investing in transportation can be transformative for communities and this new Transit Center on Market Street, along with pedestrian safety improvements, will make the downtown area of Oneonta safer and more attractive to visitors and residents alike, and will help spur economic growth across the region.”

New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities Commissioner Willow Baer said, “Governor Hochul has invested more in New York’s disability community than any other recent administration and her commitment to ensuring inclusivity and accessibility is continued in Oneonta’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative. The Ford on Main renovation project commits multiple apartments to people with developmental disabilities, providing them an opportunity to live independently as part of this community.”

City of Oneonta Mayor Daniel Buttermann said, “Investment in Oneonta is a good bet. Oneonta is an economic hub in the Mohawk Valley and the new transportation center along with many other downtown revitalization efforts will position Oneonta for even greater success in the future."

About the Downtown Revitalization Initiative

The Downtown Revitalization Initiative was created in 2016 to accelerate and expand the revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods in all ten regions of the state to serve as centers of activity and catalysts for investment. Led by the Department of State with assistance from Empire State Development, Homes and Community Renewal and NYSERDA, the DRI represents an unprecedented and innovative "plan-then-act" strategy that couples strategic planning with immediate implementation and results in compact, walkable downtowns that are a key ingredient to helping New York State rebuild its economy from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to achieving the State's bold climate goals by promoting the use of public transit and reducing dependence on private vehicles. Through nine rounds, the DRI will have awarded a total of $1 billion to 99 communities across every region of the State. The Governor has proposed another $100 million for the program in her 2026-2027 Executive Budget.