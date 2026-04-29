Medical Resource Network Appoints Mindy Houston to Lead Consulting Operations

Experienced legal nurse consultant brings decades of clinical and litigation expertise to new leadership role

LAKE OSWEGO, OR, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medical Resource Network (MRN) has announced the addition of Mindy Houston, RN, LNC, SANE, to lead its consulting operations. Houston brings more than 30 years of nursing experience, beginning her career in 1992, and over two decades as a legal nurse consultant.Her clinical background includes surgical and trauma intensive care, medical-surgical/orthopedic care, home care, hospice and forensic nursing (sexual assault nurse examiner). For nearly the past 12 years, however, her work has been concentrated in long-term care clinical practice, leadership, and compliance. Most recently, Houston spent 15 years with a long-term care company, where her final role was Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and Compliance. In that position, she managed litigation, regulatory affairs, and compliance while also contributing to clinical operations and quality assessment and improvement initiatives.Houston’s legal nurse consulting experience includes both in-house roles and work with a legal nurse consulting firm, supporting medical record analysis chronologies , deposition preparation, and trial coordination. She continues to serve as an active nursing expert witness, with extensive experience in long-term care cases, criminal matters involving abuse and sexual assault, and administrative court proceedings.In her new role at MRN, Houston will oversee consulting operations, focusing on case quality, team development, and workflow optimization. She will also support strategic growth initiatives and strengthen client relationships. Her work centers on translating complex clinical information into clear, structured narratives that support legal processes and on mentoring consulting teams.Houston’s professional leadership includes serving as past President of the Iowa Chapter of the International Association of Forensic Nurses and Chair of its Legal Nurse Council. She also served on the Iowa Healthcare Association Board in 2025. She was recognized by the Central Iowa Chapter of the American Red Cross receiving the Hero of the Heartland Award with Congressional Recognition for her work in forensic nursing serving victims of sexual assault. She is a contributor to 21 Peaceful Nurses: Essays on a Spiritually Guided Practice.Houston is a multi-state licensed registered nurse in Iowa, Arizona, and Minnesota.About Medical Resource NetworkFounded in 1993, Medical Resource Network (MRN) is a legal nurse consulting firm that specializes in analyzing complex medical issues to support early case assessment, claims resolution, and litigation. MRN’s services include medical record retrieval , review, case analysis, expert retention, and peer review, serving a broad client base nationwide.

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