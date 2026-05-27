PSMJ Resources Highlights Exhibitors and Sponsors for AEC INNOVATE ‘26

NEWTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PSMJ Resources, Inc. is continuing registration for AEC INNOVATE ‘26 , scheduled for June 16-18, 2026, at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. The conference will bring together architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) professionals to explore emerging technologies, operational strategies, and digital transformation across the industry.The event will feature a large exhibitor hall and Solution Stage sessions showcasing software platforms, AI tools, and business technologies designed for AEC firms. Sponsors and exhibitors include organizations focused on project management, cyber security, knowledge management, proposal automation, collaboration platforms, and AI implementation.Registration remains open for the June conference, bringing together AEC technology providers and industry leadersExhibitors and platinum sponsors, Knowledge Architecture and OpenAsset, will each host Solution Stage Center presentations on June 18. Knowledge Architecture’s session, “Just-In-Time Knowledge: Integrating Knowledge and Learning Management with AI to Scale Enterprise,” will examine how firms are connecting learning systems and AI tools to improve knowledge sharing. OpenAsset’s session, “Drive Revenue, Reduce Risk: Reimagining AEC Proposals with Shred.ai,” will focus on AI-assisted proposal workflows and content management.Gold sponsors slashBlue and Newforma will also participate in the exhibitor program. slashBlue will present “Secure AI slashBluePrint™ – Advancing Security, AI Governance & AEC Readiness,” covering cybersecurity and AI governance considerations for A&E firms. Newforma will highlight information management and collaboration tools developed to support project coordination across distributed teams.Additional exhibitors include Deltek, Egnyte, Hallian Technologies, Mosaic, UpCodes, Unanet, AkitaBox, Joist AI, Acelab, Aktion Associates, Apryse, Creative ITC, Harbor Compliance, Nomic, SigParser, and WPM Technology, among others.AEC INNOVATE ‘26 is designed for firm leaders, technology professionals, and operations teams seeking practical insight into innovation and business performance within the AEC sector. Registration information exhibitor deals , and the full conference schedule are available online.About the Company:For over 50 years, PSMJ Resources, Inc. has been recognized as the leading publisher, executive education provider, and advisory group dedicated to enhancing the business performance of AEC organizations worldwide. PSMJ’s sought-after expertise spans critical business areas, including project management, financial management, human resources, business development, transition planning, and mergers and acquisitions.

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