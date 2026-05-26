Insero Advisors’ Nancy Catarisano Named 2026 Rochester Business Journal Women of Excellence Honoree

The CEO and Founder of Insero Advisors’ Client Accounting Services Group will be recognized at the May 14 Awards Celebration & Summit

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nancy Catarisano, CEO, has been named a 2026 Women of Excellence Honoree by the Rochester Business Journal (RBJ). The award recognizes high-achieving women based on professional experience, community involvement, leadership, and a sustained commitment to mentoring. Honorees are selected by a panel of judges comprised of previous years’ Circle of Excellence and Women of Excellence honorees and the RBJ’s editorial team.Catarisano will be recognized at the Women of Excellence Awards Celebration & Summit on May 14, 2026, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center, 123 East Main Street, Rochester, N.Y.A Certified Public Accountant and founder of Insero’s Client Accounting Services Group, Catarisano has provided outsourced financial services to clients since 1990. Her areas of expertise include outsourced CFO services, business consulting, mergers and acquisitions, financing, and cash flow management. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Accounting from St. John Fisher University.Catarisano’s community involvement spans several organizations. She currently serves as a board member of Tompkins Financial Corporation and Tompkins Community Bank Western New York.Her professional recognitions include being recently named to Forbes America’s Best-In-State CPA’s list, the inaugural 2025 Community Stewardship Honoree distinction, the 2024 ICON Honors, and an Athena Award Finalist designation in 2020.About Insero AdvisorsInsero Advisors is an accounting and advisory firm that supports businesses, nonprofits, and organizations with complex financial, regulatory, and operational needs. The firm provides a wide range of services, including audit and accounting , tax planning and compliance, outsourced accounting, transaction advisory, technical accounting, and employee benefit plan audits . These services help organizations strengthen financial reporting, maintain regulatory compliance, and make informed strategic decisions.Insero has also earned national recognition for its workplace culture. The firm has been named a Best Accounting Firm to Work For since 2012 and is consistently ranked as one of the Best Companies to Work For in New York.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.