On Worker Memorial Day, AG Brown pays tribute to fallen workers

Today, the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) will hold its Worker Memorial Day ceremony honoring 115 people who lost their lives on the job or from work-related injuries and illnesses.

The observance will be held at 2:00 p.m. in Tumwater and will also be streamed live.

“Each of these losses rippled out through a workplace, a family, and the broader community. Today’s ceremony is a tribute to their sacrifices and a call to action—to never let up in our efforts to build safer workplaces and protect workers’ lives,” Attorney General Nick Brown said.

State government plays an important role in preventing these tragedies by enforcing worker safety and health laws and informing workers of their rights. The following resources are available to Washingtonians who have a concern about worker health and safety:

Report a safety hazard online with L&I.

Employers may not fire or retaliate against employees because they have exercised workplace safety and health rights. Employees impacted by such actions can file a complaint about retaliation online with L&I.

L&I's Consultation Program offers confidential, no-fee, professional advice and help to Washington businesses. These services can help employers find and fix hazards in their workplace and strengthen employer safety programs.

Environmental crimes often have an impact on worker health and safety. To report an environmental crime, use the Environmental Crime Report Form of the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) Environmental Protection Division.

Since taking office as Attorney General, Brown has made fighting to protect worker rights one of his top priorities. Last November, he established a Worker Rights Unit to lead the effort to uphold Washington’s nation-leading workplace protections and address wage theft.

The Worker Rights Unit collaborates with other divisions within the AG’s office focused on worker safety, the environment, and civil rights. That includes the Labor & Industries Division of the AGO, which represents and advises the Department of Labor & Industries on a range of issues including worker safety and health, and the Environmental Protection Division, which protects worker health and safety through prosecuting environmental crimes.

Learn more about our efforts to protect workers here.

-30-

Washington’s Attorney General serves the people and the state of Washington. As the state’s largest law firm, the Attorney General’s Office provides legal representation to every state agency, board, and commission in Washington. Additionally, the Office serves the people directly by enforcing consumer protection, civil rights, and environmental protection laws. The Office also prosecutes elder abuse, Medicaid fraud, and handles sexually violent predator cases in 38 of Washington’s 39 counties. Visit www.atg.wa.gov to learn more.

Media Contact:

Email: press@atg.wa.gov

Phone: (360) 753-2727

General contacts: Click here

Media Resource Guide & Attorney General’s Office FAQ