Cleaner waters, safer shellfish: Washington reports progress in harvest areas

For immediate release: April 28, 2026 (26-042)

Contact: DOH Communications

OLYMPIA -- After significant shellfish harvest restrictions were implemented in 2025, Washington’s shellfish waters are seeing encouraging signs of recovery. In its annual review of 114 commercial shellfish harvesting areas, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) reports improved water quality in five locations – progress that could soon lead to lifting harvest restrictions. Additionally, no new closures are proposed based on this review.

Challenges remain, however. Elevated bacteria levels were detected in 13 growing areas across the state. While these locations currently meet water quality standards, they are at risk of future restrictions if conditions do not improve. State health officials are actively working alongside county partners, Tribal governments, shellfish growers, and other agencies to track down and fix pollution sources.

Harvest areas that currently meet water quality standards but are at risk of restrictions due to bacterial pollution include:

Clallam County – Makah Bay

Grays Harbor County – Pacific Coast

Jefferson County – Quilcene Bay

Kitsap County – Dyes Inlet, Liberty Bay

Mason County – Oakland Bay, Pickering Passage

Pacific County – Bay Center, Naselle River

Pierce County – Henderson Bay

Thurston County – Eld Inlet, Henderson Inlet

Whatcom County – Portage Bay

“Our state’s collaborative approach to improving water quality has led to the successful reopening of many shellfish harvesting areas,” said Scott Berbells, manager of DOH’s Shellfish Growing Area Section. “Clean water is the result of everyone doing their part.”

That shared effort is backed by significant investment. Since 2011, DOH has awarded more than $45 million to projects across Puget Sound through the Environmental Protection Agency’s National Estuary Program. These initiatives range from pollution detection and septic system management to wastewater treatment upgrades, scientific research, and local shellfish protection programs.

Everyone plays a critical role in protecting water quality. Simple actions, like maintaining septic systems, cleaning up pet waste, properly disposing of waste from boats and RVs, and managing farm animal runoff, make meaningful differences.

DOH oversees the safety of commercially harvested shellfish statewide, using national standards to classify all harvest areas. For those gathering shellfish recreationally, the latest safety updates are available through the state’s Shellfish Safety Map.

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