Fisher Barton Recognized by John Deere with Partner Award for Second Consecutive Year

Scott Hoffman & Len Anhold accept John Deere Partner Award for Fisher Barton Fisher Barton's Deere Partner Awards Fisher Barton Logo

Fisher Barton earned the John Deere Partner Award for the second consecutive year, recognizing excellence in quality, delivery, and continuous improvement.

It reflects our ongoing commitment to meeting John Deere’s high expectations while continuously improving our processes, capabilities, and customer support” — Scott Hoffman, Chief Executive Officer

WATERTOWN, WI, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fisher Barton is proud to announce it has once again been recognized with the John Deere Partner Award , marking the second consecutive year the company has earned this distinction as part of John Deere’s Achieving Excellence Program.The Partner Award represents John Deere’s highest supplier classification and is awarded to suppliers that consistently demonstrate exceptional performance across key areas including quality, delivery, technical support, cost management, and continuous improvement.“Earning the John Deere Partner Award for the second year in a row is a meaningful recognition of our team’s dedication and hard work,” said Scott Hoffman, Chief Executive Officer of Fisher Barton. “It reflects our ongoing commitment to meeting John Deere’s high expectations while continuously improving our processes, capabilities, and customer support.”Fisher Barton has been a trusted supplier to John Deere since 1982 and has a long history of collaboration across multiple John Deere business units. The company’s focus on engineering expertise, manufacturing excellence, and responsive customer support has helped strengthen this partnership over decades.“This recognition underscores the consistency and reliability our customers expect from Fisher Barton,” said Len Anhold, Director of Operations Excellence, Automation, EHS & Sustainability, Fisher Barton. “Achieving Partner status again highlights the strength of our teams and our shared focus on operational excellence and continuous improvement.”John Deere’s Achieving Excellence Program evaluates suppliers through a rigorous annual performance assessment. Partner level suppliers represent a select group recognized for sustained operational excellence and strong customer alignment.Fisher Barton remains committed to investing in its people, processes, and technologies to support long term customer partnerships and deliver high quality, dependable solutions for the agricultural and turf markets For more information about Fisher Barton visit www.fisherbarton.com About Fisher BartonFisher Barton is a premier manufacturing innovation partner renowned for high-wear components. Our expertise is deeply rooted in the skills of our world-class talent, who are not only masters in material behavior, but also develop and apply proprietary heat treating and thermal spray solutions. This trans-formative approach extends the lifespan of components well beyond our core manufacturing capabilities of stamping, bending, forming, cutting, welding, machining, and casting. Fisher Barton sets itself apart with a rich history of over 50 years of manufacturing expertise. Our commitment to excellence is evident in our nine locations across Wisconsin, Illinois, and Vietnam. We continually innovate wear solutions for a variety of industries from cutting components in the turf, agriculture, recycling, and pulp and paper industries, to bronze gears, pumps, wear parts, close tolerance components, thermal barriers, and antimicrobial solutions serving the energy, food processing, transportation, and medical markets. Fisher Barton is your partner for the highest quality solutions found —anywhere.

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