Fisher Barton Celebrates Earth Day with Water Conservation Initiatives and Receives 2025 John Deere Sustainability Award

Len Anhold & Scott Hoffman accept John Deere Sustainability Award for Fisher Barton Fisher Barton's 2025 Sustainability Award from John Deere Logo of the Fisher Barton company

Fisher Barton wins John Deere Sustainability Award after saving 6.7M gal. annually. “Our commitment to sustainability drives us to innovate,” CEO Scott Hoffman.

At Fisher Barton, our commitment to sustainability drives us to innovate and implement projects that significantly reduce our environmental footprint,” — Scott Hoffman, Chief Executive Officer

WATERTOWN, WI, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recognition of Earth Day and its ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship, Fisher Barton is proud to announce it has received the 2025 John Deere Sustainability Award for its innovative water reclamation initiative that saved 6,754,900 gallons of water saved annually at its Blades and Specialty Products manufacturing plants.At Fisher Barton, sustainability is more than a value—it is a driver of continuous improvement across operations. “At Fisher Barton, our commitment to sustainability drives us to innovate and implement projects that significantly reduce our environmental footprint,” said Scott Hoffman, Chief Executive Officer. “Receiving the 2025 John Deere Sustainability Award highlights how responsible manufacturing and operational innovation can create lasting environmental and business benefits.” Water Reclamation Project OverviewPrior to implementation of the project, Fisher Barton’s heat treat operations required a continuous supply of fresh water to maintain rinse tanks at both facilities. To significantly reduce water consumption, Fisher Barton engineered a closed loop water recycling solution designed to reclaim and reuse process water rather than rely on continuous fresh water input.Key elements of the system include:• Cooling process water in a dedicated holding tank to return temperatures to a usable range• Re injecting cooled water into the quench system, minimizing the need for fresh water• Recycling remaining water back into the rinse tanks to maximize reuse• Installing flow restricting orifices on the input side to stabilize temperatures and prevent unintended increases in flow“This project challenged us to rethink how water moves through a critical manufacturing process,” said Len Anhold, Director of Operations Excellence, Automation, EHS & Sustainability, Fisher Barton. “The result was a solution that dramatically reduced water usage while maintaining performance and reliability across our heat treat operations.”Measured Impact & ResultsThe water reclamation project delivered exceptional, measurable results:• 98% reduction in rinse water consumption• 6,754,900 gallons of water saved annually• $79,480 in annual cost savingsThese outcomes reflect Fisher Barton’s ability to identify high impact sustainability opportunities and implement practical solutions that deliver long term value. Sustainability in Action—Today and Tomorrow.By dramatically reducing water usage, this initiative demonstrates Fisher Barton’s commitment to protecting natural resources, supporting the communities in which it operates, and continuously improving its environmental performance.“Earth Day is an important reminder that sustainability is an ongoing responsibility,” Hoffman added. “We remain committed to investing in solutions that protect the environment while strengthening our operations and delivering value to customers like John Deere.”Fisher Barton will continue exploring and implementing sustainable practices that benefit both its business and the environment. For more information about Fisher Barton visit www.fisherbarton.com About Fisher BartonFisher Barton is a premier manufacturing innovation partner renowned for high-wear components. Our expertise is deeply rooted in the skills of our world-class talent, who are not only masters in material behavior, but also develop and apply proprietary heat treating and thermal spray solutions. This trans-formative approach extends the lifespan of components well beyond our core manufacturing capabilities of stamping, bending, forming, cutting, welding, machining, and casting. Fisher Barton sets itself apart with a rich history of over 50 years of manufacturing expertise. Our commitment to excellence is evident in our nine locations across Wisconsin, Illinois, and Vietnam. We continually innovate wear solutions for a variety of industries from cutting components in the turf, agriculture, recycling, and pulp and paper industries, to bronze gears, pumps, wear parts, close tolerance components, thermal barriers, and antimicrobial solutions serving the energy, food processing, transportation, and medical markets. Fisher Barton is your partner for the highest quality solutions found —anywhere.

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