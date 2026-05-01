Media Company, Could Be Pretty Cool, Launches New Cohort Program

The Pretty Cool Creator Collective’s three-month virtual podcast production program focuses on powerful storytelling

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A number of podcast shows that were developed by The Pretty Cool Creator Collective, will begin airing in May 2026. The three-month virtual podcast production program was designed for subject matter experts seeking support.Could Be Pretty Cool is a media and research company built for people pursuing creative careers and the organizations that support them. The team is made up of creators working to make the creative economy more sustainable for everyone, including themselves. Through original content, community-led research, and practical data tools, Could Be Pretty Cool turns real-time learnings into insights that an entire industry can use.“We pair participants with trained audio interns, walk them through concept development, scripting, recording, and post-production, and launch their shows together as a collective,” explains Kacie Luaders, founder of Could Be Pretty Cool. “Participants retain 100% ownership of their intellectual property. We want these creators to get education, make meaningful connections, access funding, and obtain distribution support all under one roof. Right now, we're focused on getting shows launched and giving creators a real foundation.Could Be Pretty Cool was founded on a simple observation: brilliant people in every field aren't creating content because the barrier to entry is too high; they’re often held back by a lack of time, technical knowledge, community, or production support.To solve this problem structurally, Could Be Pretty Cool developed the cohort program rather than simply handing creators a microphone and wishing them luck. “This inaugural cohort launches as a collective, meaning these shows are introduced to the world together under The Pretty Cool Creator Collective banner,” said Luaders. “That collective identity is intentional. It signals that these creators are part of something, not just individuals navigating the podcast space alone.”This approach was heavily inspired by Luaders’ formative experience in Spotify's 2019 Sound Up accelerator program. ‘Sound Up’ was aimed at fostering new podcast talent among underrepresented communities. It provided education, mentoring, and funding to aspiring creators, with significant sessions held in the U.S. and the U.K.Luaders has spent her career at the intersection of sound, story, and the creative economy. She worked as a theatrical sound designer, arts administrator, and producer before founding Could Be Pretty Cool in 2020. Since then, she's built the company into Georgia's only B Corp certified public benefit media and research company, driven by the belief that creative careers deserve better infrastructure and that the people living them are the best source of insight into how they work. She also created the Spotify Original podcast "You Heard Me Write" and has been recognized as one of Podcast Magazine's 40 Under 40 in Podcasting (2022). Her fellowships and recognitions include the 2022 & 2024 Emory Arts and Social Justice Fellowship, 2023 Pharrell Williams' Black Ambition Prize semifinalist, 2023 Google News Initiative participant, and 2024 Truist Foundation Fellow.According to Luaders, there's a real fatigue around content that's polished for polish's sake and doesn't deliver anything substantive. “I think audiences are hungry for this,” she said. “The creators coming out of this cohort are not hobbyists, they're professionals in their fields who chose podcasting to extend their reach and deepen their community.ABOUT Could Be Pretty Cool CompanyThe mission of Could be Pretty Cool is to empower independent creators, cultural organizations, and educational institutions to collaborate effectively by providing resources, platforms, and support to promote sustainable revenue generation. We strive to elevate diverse voices by nurturing an inclusive and sustainable creative ecosystem that values authenticity and fosters global connections. Through community engagement and innovative partnerships, we aim to inspire transformative cultural experiences and promote creativity as a vital force for social change.For more information, visit https://couldbeprettycool.com/

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