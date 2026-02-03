From the Heart Productions team, ‘The Caroles’, to meet filmmakers interested in film grants, fiscal sponsorships

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the 41st Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF) kicks off this week, aspiring indie filmmakers will have an opportunity to meet with From the Heart Productions founder Carole Dean and Vice President Carole Joyce from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 5, and Friday, Feb. 6. The meetings, which will be held at Renaud’s Patisserie & Bistro, at 1324 State St., Santa Barbara, CA, will offer filmmakers an opportunity to apply for film grants and fiscal sponsorships during the festival.The Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF), under Executive Director Roger Durling, is dedicated to discovering and showcasing the best in independent and international cinema. This year the festival will honor Kate Hudson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio Del Toro, Michael B. Jordan, Adam Sandler, Ethan Hawke, Stellan Skarsgård, Wunmi Mosaku, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sydney Sweeney, Jerry Bruckheimer, Delroy Lindo, and many more."The Santa Barbara film festival is my favorite film festival because it’s all about filmmakers and filmmaking,” said Dean. “We empower independent filmmakers to secure funding for impactful, socially significant projects driven by powerful storytelling and artistic passion.”Two or three From the Heart titles are typically screened at SBIFF each year. “The director of SBIFF is very hands-on,” said Joyce. “He’s personally encouraged several From The Heart fiscally sponsored filmmakers and hand-picked extraordinary documentaries to shine here. That heartfelt touch? We don’t take it lightly.”Independent filmmaker Amanda Kasmira Cryer, one of From The Heart's longest-standing beneficiaries and director of the multiple award-winning short documentary film, 'Living UN DONE', said: “Fifteen years with Carole and Carole feels like family. They show up, they fight for you, they pay up, and they never judge the slow days.”To help filmmakers, From the Heart Productions offers: Fiscal Sponsorship Program – Filmmakers can offer tax deductions to donors under this program. Roy W. Dean Grants – Awarded to unique films that contribute to society, there are three grants each year. Each grant is worth around $30K in cash and donated production services. Intentional Filmmaking Class – Twice a year, this innovative class is offered to filmmakers seeking to improve their fundraising.The 2026 Spring Grant Application is now open until midnight March 31, 2026. It is a $5000 cash award.In addition to the Roy W. Dean Grant, three projects will be honored with The Stories That Matter Awards (a new category this year), each with a $500 cash award.These honors recognize films that meaningfully reflect real lives, communities, and pressing social issues, stories that resonate beyond the screen and will leave a lasting impact.The $500 Britt Penrod Award will be granted to an additional film that is unique and that makes an exceptional contribution to society.For more information, visit https://fromtheheartproductions.com/roy-w-dean-film-grants-and-awards/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.