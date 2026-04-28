Canton Music Academy Expands Lesson Availability to Meet Growing Demand

Piano Student Performing at Recital

Serving families since 2011, Canton Music Academy expands after-school and weekend lesson availability for students of all ages.

CANTON, MI, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canton Music Academy, serving families throughout the western suburbs since 2011, has announced expanded lesson availability and faculty growth to meet increasing demand for private music instruction in the Canton area.

Over the past decade, Canton Music Academy has provided structured, one-on-one music lessons for students of all ages. As interest in music education continues to grow among families in the region, the academy is increasing after-school and weekend lesson availability while welcoming additional instructors to support its core programs.

Canton Music Academy offers private instruction in piano, voice, guitar, violin, and drums — the academy’s strongest and most in-demand programs — along with additional instrument options for beginner through advanced students. Lessons are available for children, teens, and adults, with flexible scheduling designed to accommodate busy family routines.

“Our goal has always been to provide consistent, high-quality music instruction in a professional and supportive environment,” said Henry Bahrou, school director of Canton Music Academy. “As more families in Canton look for meaningful extracurricular activities, we’re expanding our faculty and scheduling options to ensure students have access to dependable, long-term music education.”

In addition to weekly private lessons, the academy supports students through structured curriculum planning and performance opportunities designed to build confidence and measurable skill development.

Enrollment at Canton Music Academy is open year-round, with new students accepted on a rolling basis.

For more information about lesson programs or enrollment, visit

https://www.cantonmusicacademy.com/

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