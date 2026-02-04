The locally owned music school announces expanded lesson availability, new seasonal camps, and faculty growth for students of all ages.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Grosse Pointe Music Academy Expands Programs and Instruction for 2026 Enrollment Season

Grosse Pointe Woods, MI – February 4, 2026 — Grosse Pointe Music Academy, a locally owned and community-focused music school serving families throughout the Grosse Pointe area, has announced an expansion of its lesson programs and instructional offerings for the 2026 enrollment season.

Founded in 2005, Grosse Pointe Music Academy has provided private music instruction for students of all ages for over two decades. The academy’s 2026 expansion includes increased lesson availability, new seasonal music camps, an expanded teaching faculty, and programs designed to serve a wider range of age groups and musical interests.

The academy offers private instruction in piano, guitar, voice, drums, bass guitar, ukulele, violin, viola, cello, upright bass, flute, saxophone, clarinet, trumpet, and trombone. Lessons are available for beginners through advanced students, with flexible scheduling options for children, teens, and adults.

“Our focus has always been on providing clear instruction in a supportive, welcoming environment,” said Henry Bahrou, school director of Grosse Pointe Music Academy. “As interest in music education continues to grow in our community, we’re expanding our programs and faculty to make lessons more accessible while maintaining the personal, one-on-one approach families value.”

In addition to weekly private lessons, Grosse Pointe Music Academy offers seasonal music camps and group programs that give students opportunities to collaborate, perform, and apply their skills in real musical settings. These programs are designed to build confidence, encourage creativity, and support long-term musical development.

Enrollment at Grosse Pointe Music Academy is open year-round, with new students accepted on a rolling basis.

For more information about lesson programs, seasonal camps, or enrollment, visit https://www.grossepointemusicacademy.com

.

Media Contact:

Grosse Pointe Music Academy

https://www.grossepointemusicacademy.com

About Grosse Pointe Music Academy

Grosse Pointe Music Academy is a community-based music school located in Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan. Founded in 2005, the academy offers private music lessons and seasonal programs for students of all ages across a wide range of instruments. The school is committed to providing structured instruction, experienced teaching staff, and meaningful musical opportunities for students and families throughout the region.

