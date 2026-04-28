79-Unit Housing Development Complete in the Bronx

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of The Frederick Shack Residence, a 79-unit affordable and supportive housing development in the Bronx’s Crotona Park East neighborhood. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State Homes and Community Renewal (HCR) has created or preserved more than 10,000 affordable homes in the Bronx. The Frederick Shack Residence continues this effort and is part of Governor Hochul’s $25 billion five-year Housing Plan which is on track to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide.

“The Frederick Shack Residence represents exactly the kind of investment we need to make so that New Yorkers have an affordable place to call home, and access to the services they need to be successful,” Governor Hochul said. “This development will bring much-needed modern housing to the Bronx while also ensuring vulnerable New Yorkers can find the stability they need to build a stronger future.”

Developed by Urban Pathways, The Frederick Shack Residence was built on the former site of a 29-unit supportive Single-Room Occupancy facility that was demolished in early 2024 to make way for a larger building that could serve a wider population. Urban Pathways coordinated to relocate the former tenants to other permanent supportive facilities between 2022 and 2023. The site was transformed into a modern, seven-story building offering 79 supportive studio apartments.

The new building is named after Frederick Shack, Urban Pathway’s longtime executive director, who died earlier this month. Shack, who also served 15 years on the Supportive Housing Network of New York’s board of directors, was a tireless advocate for supportive housing and homelessness services.

The Frederick Shack Residence includes 55 apartments reserved for eligible individuals who will receive on-site support services. The State Office of Mental Health is providing $1.3 million in operating funding for these supportive apartments will be provided through an Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative award.

The development includes fully accessible and adaptable apartments. There will be eight units to accommodate residents with mobility impairments and four units to accommodate residents with sensory disabilities.

The seven-story building includes a recreation room, a common kitchen, and a landscaped back yard for residents. The all-electric building is designed to meet Enterprise Green Communities 2020 standards, incorporating Energy Star appliances and a solar array.

State financing for The Frederick Shack Residence includes New York State Homes and Community Renewal’s State and Federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit programs that generated approximately $22 million in equity. The New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance’s Homeless Housing and Assistance Program provided $10 million to support the creation of 70 of the supportive units.

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Supportive housing is essential to addressing homelessness and ensuring that all New Yorkers have access to safe, affordable homes with the services they need to thrive. By completing the $38 million Frederick Shack Residence, we are demonstrating our continued commitment to expanding housing opportunities and strengthening neighborhoods in every community.”

New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Barbara C. Guinn said, “New Yorkers residing at The Frederick Shack Residence who have experienced homelessness will benefit from a safe, affordable place to live with easy access to supportive services provided on site by Urban Pathways, as well as other amenities that will enable them to thrive as part of the community. We are grateful for Governor Hochul’s continued recognition of the power of supportive housing to help change people’s lives and congratulate all of our partners on the completion of this much-needed development.”

New York State Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said, “Attaining safe, stable housing is critical for better mental health and wellness. The Frederick Shack Residence will enable more Bronx residents living with mental illness to have a home with supportive on-site services, so they are able to thrive in their community. This development continues Governor Hochul’s commitment to strengthening New York State’s mental health system, a key aspect of which is providing housing that supports vulnerable individuals.”

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson said, “The Frederick Shack Residence in the Crotona Park East neighborhood reflects what happens when we build affordable housing with intention and designed to support residents in every aspect of their lives. For many New Yorkers, stability starts with a safe place to live and access to nearby services that help residents excel. This development brings stability and support under one roof. Thank you to Governor Kathy Hochul, the New York State Homes and Community Renewal, and Urban Pathways for continuing to invest in projects that meet the real needs of our communities.”

State Senator Luis Sepulveda said, “As the proud representative of the 32nd Senate District, home to some of the most underserved communities in the Bronx, I know firsthand how urgent the need for safe, affordable housing truly is. I join Governor Kathy Hochul in supporting the completion of The Frederick Shack Residence, a transformative investment that brings not just housing, but opportunity, stability, and dignity to the residents who need it most. This development will expand access to modern, supportive homes for seniors, individuals with disabilities, and those navigating mental health challenges, ensuring that our most vulnerable neighbors are not left behind, but instead given the tools to rebuild and thrive. In communities like ours, housing is more than shelter; it is the foundation for health, economic mobility, and a better future. Projects like The Frederick Shack Residence represent what is possible when we invest intentionally in neighborhoods that have too often been overlooked. This is how we move the Bronx forward.”

Urban Pathways CEO Gary P. Jenkins said, “The Frederick Shack Residence is a powerful reflection of what can be achieved through visionary leadership and a deep commitment to community. At Urban Pathways, we carry that legacy forward through care and compassion, ensuring this development serves not only as housing, but as a foundation for stability, dignity, and renewed possibility.”

Governor Hochul’s Housing Agenda

Governor Hochul is dedicated to addressing New York’s housing crisis and making the State more affordable and livable for all New Yorkers. Since FY23, the Governor has worked to increase housing supply to make housing more affordable by launching a $25 billion five-year comprehensive Housing Plan, enacted the most significant housing deal in decades and implemented new protections for renters and homeowners. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, HCR has created new programs that jumpstart development of affordable and mixed-income homes — for both renters and homebuyers. These include the Pro-Housing Community Program, which allows certified localities exclusive access to up to $750 million in discretionary State funding. More than 410 communities throughout the state have been certified Pro-Housing, including New York City.

As part of Governor Hochul’s 2026 State of the State, the Governor proposed her “Let Them Build” agenda, a series of landmark reforms to speed up housing and infrastructure development and lower costs. This initiative will spur a series of common-sense reforms to New York’s State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA) and executive actions to expedite critical categories of projects that have been consistently found to not have significant environmental impacts, but for too long have been caught up in red tape and subject to lengthy delays.

The FY27 Executive Budget completes the Governor’s current five-year Housing Plan to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes. More than 81,000 affordable homes have been created or preserved to date. The Executive Budget also invests $250 million in capital funding to accelerate the construction of thousands of new affordable homes.