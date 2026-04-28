New Rochelle Bridge Project Complete

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of a $31.8 million project to build a new bridge carrying North Avenue over the New England Thruway (I-95) in the City of New Rochelle, Westchester County. The Thruway Authority project replaced the 65-year-old crossing with a modern wider span that enhances safety and improves traffic flow along the busy route that’s used by approximately 20,000 motorists each day. Additionally, the bridge’s vertical clearance over I-95 was raised more than two feet to 16 feet 6 inches to enhance safety and reduce the chances of collisions by over-height vehicles. Further improvements were made to adjacent streets and a city pocket park.

“New York is upgrading our aging infrastructure like never before, delivering better connections and smoother commutes to communities across the state,” Governor Hochul said. “New Rochelle is a city on the move, with a booming population and more growth happening every year, and it is critical that its infrastructure matches the needs of a growing city. The newly enhanced North Avenue is a connection that befits this city, providing tens of thousands of residents a safer and more reliable crossing over the New England Thruway every day.”

New York State Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare said, “Building a new bridge in the middle of a city while keeping it open to the public was one of our most ambitious projects in recent memory. It required coordination at multiple levels, including New Rochelle officials, and we thank the community and local business owners for their patience over the years. The new North Avenue bridge is a wonderful addition to the city and will serve motorists and pedestrians well into the future.”

The new bridge fully reopened on Tuesday, April 28 with two lanes of traffic in each direction — for the first time since January 2023 when the project started. Work was done in three stages so half of the span could remain open to traffic, maintaining access to downtown and other key parts of the city. Decisions were made in collaboration with city officials throughout; the Thruway Authority and its contractor also accommodated the annual iconic New Rochelle Thanksgiving Parade which travels along North Avenue.

Throughout the project, first responders had access to the bridge and a pedestrian detour was maintained between Burling Lane and the New Rochelle Transit Center.

Most of the construction was done during the day, except for overhead work including deck removal and steel erection, which required I-95 lane closures and traffic stops.

Other major improvements advanced as part of the project include:

Adding a left turn lane from southbound North Avenue onto Garden Street

Converting Burling Lane to one way from North Avenue to Memorial Highway at the request of New Rochelle officials

Improving traffic flow on Garden Street with a new traffic signal

Building new sidewalks and adding benches to both sides of the bridge

The project also included the installation of decorative lighting and fencing on the bridge; enhancements to the landscaping and the addition of a new handicap ramp at the pocket park at the corner of North Avenue and Burling Lane; and the addition of “City of New Rochelle” signage onto the facia of the bridge to serve as a gateway for drivers on I-95.

State Senator Nathalia Fernandez said, “This project has been years in the making for the New Rochelle community. The new North Avenue bridge will bring improved traffic flow and safer travel along this critical corridor for the thousands who rely on it each day. Thank you to Governor Hochul for investing in infrastructure that keeps our communities moving.”

Assemblymember Amy Paulin said, “The new North Avenue Bridge is an important investment in mobility for our region. I thank Governor Hochul and the Thruway Authority for their commitment to improving our infrastructure and supporting the continued growth of New Rochelle.”

Assemblymember Steve Otis said, “Congratulations to the Thruway Authority and the City of New Rochelle on the completion of the important North Avenue Bridge project. New Rochelle residents and travelers have been very patient with this needed project at one of the city’s vital corridors. The Thruway Authority and the City worked together to try and minimize disruption during construction. The reward is an improved intersection in a community where successful smart growth and development continues to be a hallmark of today’s New Rochelle. Governor Hochul and the State Legislature have been supporters of the projects that have moved the city forward.”

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins said, “Westchester County is proud to celebrate the completion of this transformative infrastructure project in the City of New Rochelle. The new North Avenue Bridge not only enhances safety and improves traffic flow, but also strengthens connectivity between our downtown, transit center and surrounding neighborhoods. Investments like this are essential to supporting New Rochelle’s continued growth and ensuring residents, commuters and local businesses can move efficiently and safely. I thank Governor Hochul and the New York State Thruway Authority for their partnership and commitment to modernizing our infrastructure for generations to come.”

New Rochelle Mayor Yadira Ramos-Herbert said, “The completion of the new North Avenue Bridge is an exciting moment for the City of New Rochelle. This $31.8 million infrastructure project will greatly improve safety, ease traffic flow and strengthen connections between our downtown, transit center and neighborhoods. We are grateful to Governor Hochul and the Thruway Authority for their partnership in delivering a project that supports our city’s continued growth and vibrant future.”

About the Thruway System

Built in the early 1950s, the Governor Thomas E. Dewey Thruway is one of the oldest components of the National Interstate Highway System and one of the longest toll roads in the nation. It sets the standard for modern highway geometric design with safe roadway characteristics including smooth curves, wide medians and unobstructed driver sight distance.

Year after year, the Thruway system is recognized as one of the safest highways in the nation. In 2024, the Thruway-wide fatality rate was 0.22 fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles traveled, one of the lowest recorded rates on the Thruway system since fatality rates were documented in 1954. The figure is significantly lower than the nationwide traffic fatality rate for 2024 of 1.20 and the latest New York State traffic fatality rate from 2023 of 0.93.