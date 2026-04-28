Shapiro Administration Invests More Than $2 Million to Help Local Governments Plan for Financial Stability

This Strategic Management Planning Program (STMP) will help 25 local governments across the Commonwealth fund projects like upgrading outdated software, assessing areas prone to flooding and planning for improvements to avoid future disasters, and hiring a grant coordinator to bring more money into the community.

Since taking office in 2023, the Shapiro Administration has invested more than $8,720,790 through the STMP to help strengthen 95 communities.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger announced the approval of $2,348,975 in grants through the Strategic Management Planning Program (STMP) to help 25 municipalities across Pennsylvania develop plans that will strengthen their financial capacity.

The STMP provides matching grant funds of up to $200,000 to help local governments experiencing financial issues develop comprehensive multi-year financial plans and establish short- and long-term financial objectives.

Since taking office, the Shapiro Administration has invested more than $8,720,790 through STMP to help strengthen 95 communities.

“The Shapiro Administration is making commonsense investments that help communities across Pennsylvania thrive,” said Secretary Siger. “Supporting local governments as they build sound financial management strategies is essential to their financial health and economic competitiveness. This funding will support that work and help communities enact the policies that will set them up for success for years to come.”

A complete list of STMP grant awards can be found online. Recipients include:

Beaver County

$116,730 to New Sewickley Township to do an assessment of park policies, study flooding and areas prone to flooding, and purchase new technology to improve the township’s processes.

Crawford County

$142,131 to the City of Meadville to purchase updated software and technology that would modernize the city’s operations.

Huntingdon County

$80,000 to the Borough of Huntingdon to conduct a financial condition assessment, with an analysis of multi-year financial trends of forward-looking budget projections and operations.

Luzerne County

$90,000 to the City of Hazelton to create a commission to study the city’s government operating structure.

Potter County

$199,950 to Potter County for the creation of a grant coordinator position that would be responsible for identifying and writing grant applications for county departments and local municipalities.

Governor Josh Shapiro’s proposed 2026-27 budget calls for new and expanded investments that will increase Pennsylvania’s competitiveness, strengthen communities, and address critical needs.

The Governor’s budget proposal includes:

$20 million for the Main Street Matters program to continue supporting small businesses.

$12.5 million for the WEDnetPA program to expand Pennsylvania’s workforce and close critical workforce gaps

$2 million for the creation of Career Connect to build internships at Pennsylvania companies

$38 million for the PA First program to connect businesses with trained workers and support job retention and capital investments.

$1 billion for the newly created Critical Infrastructure Fund to support investments in housing and infrastructure costs.

For more information about the Strategic Management Planning Program or DCED, visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.