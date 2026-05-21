Shapiro Administration Highlights the Need for Funding to Grow Pennsylvania’s Innovation Economy During Visit to Thermo Fisher Scientific in Dauphin County

The company’s Millersburg facility manufactures single-use equipment, such as sterile bags, containers, and tubing systems used in the biopharmaceutical industry.

The Commonwealth has always been a leader in discovery and innovation, and Governor Josh Shapiro is calling for increased funding in his proposed 2026-27 state budget to continue that momentum in key industries life sciences, robotics and technology, energy, manufacturing, and agriculture.

The Governor’s budget also creates the Innovate in PA 2.0 program to deploy nearly $100 million into the Commonwealth’s innovation economy.

Millersburg, PA — Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger highlighted the importance of supporting and reinvesting in Pennsylvania’s innovation economy during a tour of life science manufacturer Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., which produces single-use equipment to help pharmaceutical companies safely develop vaccines and cancer treatments.

Since taking office in 2023, Governor Josh Shapiro and his Administration have focused on sparking Pennsylvania’s innovation economy. In his 2026-27 proposed budget, Governor Shapiro is calling for increased funding for innovation in the areas of opportunity laid out in the Commonwealth’s 10-year Economic Development Strategy — including life sciences, robotics and technology, energy, manufacturing, and agriculture.

“Pennsylvania has the talent, resources, and innovation to compete at the highest level, but we need to make strategic investments to ensure this vital ecosystem continues to grow,” said Secretary Siger. “Governor Shapiro is calling for bold initiatives that will expand access to capital, strengthen our workforce, and support startups and manufacturers across the Commonwealth. We must invest in innovation to attract and grow more industry leaders like Thermo Fisher Scientific, and this budget delivers on that commitment.”

The Thermo Fisher facility in Millersburg, Dauphin County, manufactures single-use sterile bags, containers, and tubing systems that are used in the biopharmaceutical industry. These products help pharmaceutical companies safely develop and produce vaccines, cancer treatments, and other lifesaving medicines used around the world.

To support surging demand for new biopharmaceuticals, Thermo Fisher has heavily invested in the Millersburg campus, building large cleanroom spaces and expanding the site’s workforce and infrastructure

“We were pleased to welcome Secretary Siger to our Millersburg site and showcase the important work our team is doing to support bioproduction manufacturing and scientific innovation,” said Thomas Doerdelmann, President of Thermo Fisher’s Single-Use Technologies Business. “Investments in innovation and advanced manufacturing help strengthen Pennsylvania’s life sciences ecosystem, support high-quality local jobs, and enable companies like ours to continue advancing technologies that serve customers and patients around the world.”

The global life sciences company provides contract research and manufacturing services, develops diagnostic technologies, and manufactures laboratory and analytical equipment used by pharmaceutical, biotechnology, healthcare, and research organizations.

The Shapiro Administration has been laser-focused on supporting Pennsylvania’s biotech ecosystem. Life sciences companies like Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly, Eurofins Lancaster Laboratories, B. Braun, and GSK have announced major expansions in Pennsylvania, bringing new jobs and R&D investments into the Commonwealth.

Pennsylvania’s life sciences sector is a national powerhouse, employing over 100,000 people across nearly 3,100 companies and world-renowned research institutions. Over the past five years, Pennsylvania researchers and companies have secured over 10,700 new life sciences patents — the fourth-highest total in the country.

Governor Shapiro’s 2026-27 budget proposal increases funding for innovation to continue economic growth around the Commonwealth.

Innovate in PA 2.0: Back in 2013 under a Republican Governor, Pennsylvania launched the Innovation fund. Building off of that legacy, this budget creates the Innovate in PA 2.0 program to deploy nearly $100 million into the state’s innovation economy. Innovate in PA 2.0 would provide capital for promising startups — following in the footsteps of companies like Gecko Robotics in Pittsburgh or Gilson Snow in Selinsgrove — fund clinical trials for the life sciences, and develop a workforce and education pipeline to help these companies succeed.

Ag Innovation Grant Program: Pennsylvania agriculture supports over 48,800 farms, nearly 600,000 jobs, and contributes $132.5 billion annually to our economy. Governor Shapiro understands that economic success is dependent on our rural communities and farmlands ― that’s why Pennsylvania has leaned into the innovation found on our farms and has put real capital behind our farmers. The 2026-27 budget includes a $9 million increase ― a total of $19 million — for the first-in-the-nation Agricultural Innovation program.

Governor Shapiro and his Administration recognize that Pennsylvania has always been a national leader in discovery and innovation — from Ben Franklin’s lightning rod to the polio vaccine. The Commonwealth has been a key supporter of that innovation, encouraging Pennsylvanians’ big ideas and funding many of our nation’s firsts, including the first public-private technology partnerships in 1983 and the first Agricultural Innovation Grant Program under Governor Shapiro in 2023.

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