Creating Jobs in Beaver County: Governor Shapiro Secures $15 Million Investment from McCarl’s LLC to Expand Its Industrial Fabrication Operations, Creating 130 Jobs

The Commonwealth is investing $2 million to support the industrial fabricators’ expansion in Aliquippa. Since taking office, the Shapiro Administration has competed for and won over $41 billion in private sector investments that are creating nearly 23,000 new jobs and driving economic growth across Pennsylvania. Today’s announcement reinforces the Shapiro Administration’s strategy to drive economic growth in Pennsylvania, create jobs, and position the Commonwealth as a national leader in manufacturing.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro announced the Commonwealth has secured a $15 million investment from industrial and mechanical fabricator McCarl’s LLC to expand its operations in Beaver County. The Shapiro Administration is investing $2 million into the project, which will create 130 new jobs over the next five years.

McCarl’s purchased a larger, 80,000-square-foot facility at 210 Bet-Tech Drive in Aliquippa to expand its pipe fabrication operations to meet product demand. The company will relocate its headquarters, currently based at 1413 Ninth Avenue in Beaver Falls, to the new Aliquippa facility. This new facility will serve as a central hub for expanded fabrication capacity and leadership functions, complementing McCarl’s broader operational footprint in Beaver County and southwestern Pennsylvania.

“Pennsylvania is leading in economic development because we’re focused on strengthening our skilled workforce, cutting red tape, and making smart, strategic investments that help businesses succeed,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “We’ll continue working aggressively to attract and retain companies that create good-paying jobs and fuel long-term growth, here in Beaver County, and across the Commonwealth.”

The larger, integrated facility will be equipped with enhanced functionality and capacity, allowing McCarl’s to add welding booths, robotic welding machines, and other core production processes that will help decrease production time and increase output.

Coordinated by the Governor’s BusinessPA team, McCarl’s received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $2 million Pennsylvania First grant. The company is also encouraged to apply for the Manufacturing Tax Credit (MTC) program, as well as Enterprise Zone tax credits in the next Neighborhood Assistance Program/Enterprise Zone Tax Credit (NAP-EZP) application round.

“McCarl’s has been a mainstay, legacy employer in Pennsylvania for eight decades and we’re proud to support this expansion,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “This project is creating 130 good-paying jobs, strengthening the Commonwealth’s in-state supply chain, supporting our energy sector, and boosting the manufacturing industry ― all key components of our ten-year Economic Development Strategy. Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, we’ll continue investing in Pennsylvania businesses so they can keep growing and succeeding right here in the Commonwealth.”

Founded 80 years ago, McCarl’s is a full-service, integrated contractor and maintenance leader, participating in Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC). The company specializes in complex heavy industrial processes and pipe fabrication for the Oil and Gas, Chemical, Power Generation, Steel and Specialty Metals, Environmental, Advanced Manufacturing, Water Treatment, and Cryogenic Processing industries. McCarl’s is a crucial supplier to major oil and gas companies and other heavy industrial clients in the region.

“This investment represents a long-term commitment to Beaver County and to the people who work here,” said Ken Burk, Chief Executive Officer of McCarl’s LLC. “Consolidating our operations into a modern facility allows us to operate more safely, improve quality and efficiency, and continue delivering the level of execution our customers expect while supporting stable, long-term employment in the region.”

“McCarl’s expansion is a fantastic win for Beaver County and a powerful reminder of the industrial strength that drives the entire 10-county Greater Pittsburgh region,” said Matt Smith, Chief Growth Officer, Allegheny Conference. “At the Allegheny Conference, our mission is to ensure that businesses of all sizes find the workforce, real estate, and economic conditions they need to thrive here. When an established company chooses to deepen its roots and invest $15 million in southwestern Pennsylvania, it sends a clear signal to site location consultants, decision makers, and companies worldwide that our region delivers the ultimate smooth landing for long-term growth and success.”

“Retaining and expanding existing Beaver County companies is a priority for the CED Board,” said Lew Villotti, President, Beaver County Corporation for Economic Development. “McCarl’s has been part of the industrial fabric of Beaver County for 80 years and we are pleased they have chosen to not only stay but expand here.”

Shapiro Administration’s Progress to Grow Pennsylvania’s Workforce and Strengthen the Economy

From day one, Governor Shapiro has been laser-focused on delivering results for the people of Pennsylvania — and it’s working.

In every corner of the Commonwealth, businesses are expanding and creating real opportunities for Pennsylvanians — from Vylor in Delaware County, Bonduelle in Philadelphia, Mondi Bags in Allegheny County, WebFX in Harrisburg, Premier Brands of America in Lackawanna County, John Brothers Holdings in Union County, TerraPower Isotopes in Philadelphia, Schreiber Foods in Cumberland County, Berwick Industries in Columbia County, Johnson & Johnson in Montgomery County, Eli Lilly in Lehigh County, Eurofins in Lancaster County, Calgon Carbon Corporation in Pittsburgh, DrinkPAK in Philadelphia, Farm Plast in Lycoming County, US Durum in Dauphin County, First Quality in Mifflin County, Eos in Allegheny County, Nichols Portland in Elk County, Imperial Systems in Mercer County, Qualex in Venango County, and Tate in York County.

Pennsylvania’s Business Climate and Growing Economy is Earning National Recognition

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has made Pennsylvania more competitive — attracting over $41 billion in private-sector investment while creating nearly 23,000 good-paying jobs across the Commonwealth and earning national recognition.

The Governor’s 2026-27 proposed budget builds on this momentum by investing in long-term economic growth and ensuring communities across the Commonwealth can compete and win. The Pennsylvania First Program, which connects businesses with trained workers and supports job retention and capital investments, will receive an additional $10 million in Governor Shapiro’s proposed 2026-27 budget, for a total of $38 million.

Learn more about the Shapiro Administration’s efforts to support Pennsylvania’s workers and businesses and spur the economy, to build a stronger, more competitive economy for all Pennsylvanians.

Read the Governor’s 2026-27 proposed budget in brief.

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Penny Ickes, dcedpress@pa.gov

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