HCA Programs for May Commemorate Nation’s 250th Anniversary

DOVER, Del. –– In observance of the 250th Anniversary of the United States, the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs (HCA) invites visitors to travel back in time. Attendees can learn about the state’s rich maritime history, discover the age-old art of the English Country dance, and meet an officer of the Loyal American Regiment during the American Revolution. HCA staff invite guests to explore the state’s rich and cultured history in a fun, interactive way that engages people of all ages. Many programs and events are free to the public.

Friday, May 1, 10 am – 9 p.m. & Saturday, May 2, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. – The Old State House, 25, The Green, Dover, DE. Phone: (302) 744-5054

As part of Dover Days festivities, commemorating the founding of Dover in 1683, the Old State House will be open for extended hours. Visitation is free.

Saturday, May 2, 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. – Dover Days Celebration and Dover English Country Dancers

The Old State House, 25, The Green, Dover, DE. Phone: (302) 744-5054

In tandem with Dover Days celebrations and in recognition of the nation’s 250th Anniversary, the Old State House welcomes the Dover English Country Dancers. The troupe will demonstrate the traditional 16th century English country dance, popularized throughout Europe and in America in the early decades of our nation.

While the Johnson Victrola Museum is closed for renovations until the Fall, you can still learn more about Delaware’s connection to the music industry at Dover Days. Staff from the museum will be out on the Dover Green playing victrolas and telling the story of the Victor Talking Machine Company. In the event of rain, the museum’s booth will be moved inside the Old State House.

The events are free and children accompanied by adults are welcome.

Saturday, May 9, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. – Thistledown Fiber Arts Guild Demonstrations

John Dickinson Plantation, 340 Kitts Hummock Road, Dover, DE. Phone: (302) 739-3277

Thistledown Fiber Arts Guild demonstrations occur during mansion tours in the Mansion Dining Room. Explore fiber arts which may include spinning, weaving, knitting, and other historic handcrafts. Admission to the John Dickinson Plantation and tours of the mansion are free.

Saturday, May 16, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. – A Day in Old New Castle

The New Castle Court House Museum, 211 Delaware St, New Castle, DE Phone: 302-323-4453

Join the oldest home and garden tour in America in one of our most beautiful, historic small towns on the nation’s 250th Anniversary. Festivities will include Revolutionary War reenactors, performers, costumes, music, activities for kids, art contests, markets for food and crafts and special offers on New Castle’s unique shops and restaurants. The New Castle Court House Museum will be open for free tours during the event. Be sure to stop in and see Bicentennial objects from the state’s collection on display. More information and tickets – https://www.historicnewcastle.com/ (click on the A Day in Old New Castle tab)

Saturdays, May 9 & 23, 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Loyalist on the Lawn

The Zwaanendael Museum,102 Kings Hwy, Lewes DE. Phone: 302-645-1148

Meet our costumed historian portraying an officer of the Loyal American Regiment. Learn about the uniforms, equipment and life of a Loyalist from Lewes during the Revolutionary War. Rotating activities and additional programs will be available. The event is free and appropriate for children.

Thursday, May 21, 10 – 11 a.m. & Saturday, May 30th, 2-3 p.m. – Walk to DeBraak

Cape Henlopen State Park. 15099 Cape Henlopen Drive, Lewes, DE 19958

Join this special walking tour that explores the history, artifacts and surviving hull section of the 18th century shipwreck HMS DeBraak. Visitors can view the ship’s hull and learn about its origin, crew and sinking through a guided presentation and display of historic relics.

Free public tours start at Cape Henlopen State Park (CHSP). Participants will meet Zwaanendael staff outside the CHSP Park Office and take a short walk (0.3miles) to the DeBraak facility. Each tour lasts approximately 45 minutes to 1 hour. Individuals aged 10 and up are welcome. Space is limited to 18 participants. Comfortable footwear is required. Prior registration is strongly encouraged to ensure a spot. Walk-ins are welcome space permitting.

To register, email zmuseum@delaware.gov or call (302) 645-1148. (Tours for groups of more than 10 people may be arranged in advance by contacting the museum.)

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About HCA: The Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs is an agency of the State of Delaware. The division enhances Delaware’s quality of life by preserving the state’s unique historical heritage, fostering community stability and economic vitality, and providing educational programs and assistance to the public on Delaware history. The division’s diverse array of services includes operation of five museums, administration of the State Historic Preservation Office, conservation of the State’s archaeological and historic-objects collections, operation of a conference center and management of historic properties across the state. Primary funding for division programs and services is provided by annual appropriations from the Delaware General Assembly and grants from the National Park Service, Department of the Interior, a federal agency. However, the contents and opinions expressed in the division’s programs and services do not necessarily reflect the views and policies of the Department of the Interior.