DEADLINE TODAY: Voter Registration Deadline for May Statewide Election Today

Today is the deadline to register to vote for the upcoming statewide election on May 19, and Oregon Secretary of State Tobias Read is encouraging all eligible Oregonians to register and participate in our democracy.

Today is also the deadline for registered voters to update their registration, including declaring for a political party to participate in the closed primary election races across the state.

To be eligible to register to vote, you must be a U.S. citizen, a resident of Oregon, and at least 16 years old. Oregonians must be 18 years old to vote.

“Oregon has worked hard to make our vote-by-mail election system a national gold standard for access and integrity,” Oregon Secretary of State Tobias Read said. “Registering to vote takes only minutes and opens the door for eligible citizens to hold politicians accountable and decide the direction of our state.”

Creating or updating your voter registration can be done online at OregonVotes.gov or at your local county elections office.

Prospective voters will need documentation to prove citizenship and eligibility. Information such as your Oregon driver’s license number or the last four digits of your Social Security Number will help county clerks determine eligibility.

While registering, you will also have to affirm, under penalty of law, that you meet all eligibility requirements and that the information provided on the registration form is true.

Local elections officials will begin sending ballots to voters on Wednesday. It is highly encouraged that voters return their ballots early to ensure their ballots are received by county elections offices despite cuts to the U.S. Postal Service. Voters should use an official ballot drop box if they return their ballot within a week of Election Day.