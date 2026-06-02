Governor Kotek Announces Chris Warner as Interim Director of the Oregon Department of Transportation, Names Emerald Bogue Chief of Staff

Salem, OR – Today, Governor Tina Kotek announced Chris Warner as the interim director of the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT), bringing his years of experience directing the Portland Bureau of Transportation to the temporary role. This appointment shows the Governor’s commitment to ODOT’s success and allows Lisa Sumption’s return to the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD). Emerald Bogue will serve as the Governor’s Chief of Staff.

“I’m grateful to Lisa and Chris for being willing to step in and serve the people of Oregon who depend on a safe and reliable transportation system,” Governor Kotek said. “Their efforts allow the state to take the steps needed to find the best director for Oregon’s transportation future. Chris has the experience needed to keep the organization moving at this truly critical juncture. He has my full confidence.”

Lisa Sumption became interim director at ODOT on January 2 when former director Kris Strickler stepped down from the post. She now returns to OPRD, which is undergoing long-planned changes across the state to streamline and improve the experiences people have at our parks and outdoor spaces. The Department of Administrative Services (DAS) is conducting a robust national search for ODOT’s next director.

Chris Warner has been with the Kotek Administration from day one, first as Deputy Chief of Staff before becoming Chief in March of 2024. In prior roles, Warner served as director of the Portland Bureau of Transportation, legislative assistant to former Congressman DeFazio on transportation and infrastructure, and as transportation advisor for former Governor Kulongoski. During Warner’s time in the Governor’s Office, he’s overseen meaningful progress on some of the state’s most pressing issues.

Emerald Bogue joined the Governor’s Office through a three-month intergovernmental agreement with the Port of Portland as a Special Advisor, a role set to expire at the end of June. Bogue is a seasoned government affairs and policy leader with extensive experience guiding regional strategy, public-sector partnerships, and major funding initiatives. Before her decade at the Port of Portland, Bogue held roles at Multnomah County, the City of Portland and with SEIU.

These changes take effect at the end of the month.