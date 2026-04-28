Introduction to Birding Course for Women Offered June 6

CONTACT:

Madeline Zukowski: (603) 271-3206

Lisa Collins: (603) 271-3214

April 28, 2026

Concord, NH – Registration is open for a half-day course for women who want to develop the skills necessary to better understand how New Hampshire’s resident and migratory birds help foster relationships with both nature and local community. The New Hampshire Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) Program presents “Birds as Connectors: Fostering Relationships with Nature and Community” on June 6, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Owl Brook Hunter Education Center, Holderness, NH.

Taught by Kelly Dwyer, founder of Nature Education Opportunities, this workshop will cover new research behind bird behavior and communication, tips and techniques to identify birds through field marks, song, and habitat location; nesting, migration, and winter survival strategies of our resident and non-resident birds; and easy techniques for daily connection with our natural world to help manage stress and overwhelm, increasing our overall wellbeing. The class is for anyone who is interested in learning more about avian identification in every habitat, and in every month of the year.

To sign up, visit nhbow.com. The workshop fee of $50 is due with registration and includes instruction, program materials, and use of binoculars. Registration is limited to 15 participants and is for those 18 years and older.

“Beyond BOW” workshops are in-depth sessions designed to expand on the offerings of the traditional Becoming an Outdoors Woman programs, helping women gain the skills needed to participate in outdoor activities on their own.

The New Hampshire Becoming an Outdoors Woman program is co-sponsored by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (www.wildnh.com) and the New Hampshire Wildlife Federation (www.nhwf.org). To learn more and to register, visit nhbow.com.